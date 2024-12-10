Liverpool have now received promising news surrounding the future of captain Virgil van Dijk, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Van Dijk's future at Anfield

The Reds are attempting to tie down a number of their key players to new contracts, with uncertainty also looming over the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arne Slot risks losing all three players on a free transfer at the end of the season if the club's hierarchy are unable to agree new deals, which is a cause for major concern, given the part they have played in Liverpool's success in recent years.

Last week, it was reported that Van Dijk has already been offered a new deal, but the initial proposal fell short of his expectations, casting doubt over whether he will remain at Anfield beyond 2025.

However, recent updates have been far more promising, with Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy detailing the Dutchman is now expected to sign a new contract, alongside Salah.

Insider Mick Brown has also dropped a major update in a recent interview with Football Insider, and it is good news for Liverpool fans.

Brown said: “I’m confident he will sign a new contract. From what I’m told, Liverpool want to have it all agreed before the January transfer window.

“The announcement that he has put pen to paper would be a major boost for the club and the supporters heading into the rest of the season. Being able to announce the supporters that he has signed a new deal would give them a boost at a time where they’re top of the league.

“That’s now what I am expecting to happen based on what I’ve heard."

Van Dijk set to stay at Liverpool

All the recent signs indicate the 33-year-old will be staying on Merseyside for the foreseeable future, which is a real boost for Slot, given just how instrumental he has been for a number of years.

Barring his injury-ridden 2020-21 campaign, the Breda-born defender has been indispensable to Liverpool since arriving from Southampton in a £75m deal back in January 2018.

Season Appearances in all competitions 2017-18 22 2018-19 50 2019-20 50 2020-21 8 2021-22 51 2022-23 41 2023-24 48 2024-25 20

This season has been no exception, with the captain rated as the Reds' second-best performing player in the Premier League, just behind the equally-important Salah, who Liverpool fans will also be desperate to keep hold of beyond the summer.

Lauded as "unbelievable" by Jurgen Klopp, the Netherlands international is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age, and it would be fantastic news if he commits his future to the club.

Given that negotiations with Salah are also progressing nicely now, Slot's next task will be to convince Alexander-Arnold to commit his future to the club, amid growing interest from reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid.