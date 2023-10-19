Liverpool have deployed club chiefs to watch a centre-back live in action as they weigh up a move in January, but he isn't the only option who FSG are considering bringing to the Premier League.

Do Liverpool need to sign defenders?

The Merseyside outfit have Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah as their options at the heart of the backline, but with the former two both 32 years of age, Jurgen Klopp will need to enter the market to search for long-term replacements for when the time comes that the veterans hang up their boots.

The Reds have already been assessing their options ahead of January and have so far earmarked Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo and Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini as possible targets, but there is also a fifth option to have emerged.

At Sporting CP, Goncalo Inacio has grafted to work his way up through the various academy ranks to get promoted to Ruben Amorim’s first-team, where he’s so far made a total of 132 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Inacio statistics).

Portugal’s international still has another four years remaining on his deal (Sporting CP contracts), but having recently caught the eye during his performances on international duty, the 22-year-old is being monitored by members of the hierarchy at Anfield.

According to 90min, who have shared a transfer update on Goncalo Inacio, Liverpool chiefs are keeping extremely close tabs on the defender at Sporting CP having deployed representatives to go and watch him in action earlier this week:

"Liverpool sent scouts to watch defender Goncalo Inacio during Portugal's thumping 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, 90min understands.

"This form has been noticed by Liverpool, with sources confirming to 90min that they have been monitoring the progress Inacio has made for well over a year - most recently sending scouts to watch the player during the win away at Bosnia and Herzegovina."

How tall is Goncalo Inacio?

Standing at 6 foot 1, Inacio provides a strong physical presence in the centre of Sporting CP’s backline, which he’s proven so far this season by averaging 2.4 clearances and 1.6 aerial wins per game in Liga Portugal (WhoScored - Inacio statistics).

Amorim’s £28k-per-week earner (Sporting CP salaries), who is naturally left-footed, is also capable of contributing to efforts at the opposite end of the pitch having clocked up 19 final third involvements (11 goals and eight assists) at senior level.

Goncalo Inacio - Strengths Goncalo Inacio - Weaknesses Goncalo Inacio - Style Of Play Passing Player has no significant weaknesses Likes to dribble Concentration (All data via WhoScored) Likes to play short passes

FSG’s target, who has been dubbed a “leader” by BBC writer Premier League Panel, knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured four trophies during his time with his homeland outfit, so he will possess the exact winning mentality required to achieve at Liverpool.