Liverpool are now ready to hijack two of their Premier League rivals to sign a "sensational" defender in 2025, according to a report.

Liverpool eyeing new centre-back after Konate injury

Liverpool are believed to be keen on strengthening in a number of areas, with considerations being made at centre-back, left-back, central midfield and in attack, although it is unclear whether this is likely to happen in January or the summer.

With Virgil van Dijk yet to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield beyond the end of the season, the Reds are eyeing defenders across the continent, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who said: “Liverpool keep monitoring centre-backs on the European market because they could cover that position in 2025, more likely to be summer than January but we should keep that open.”

While signing a centre-back from Europe may end up being an option, there have now been reports linking the Merseyside club with a move for a player from much closer to home, with the injury to Ibrahima Konate increasing the likelihood of an in-season move next month.

Liverpool targeting England international

According to a report from The Sunday Mirror (via The Liverpool Echo), Crystal Palace are now beginning to accept the fact they may have to sanction Marc Guehi's departure in 2025, although a summer exit is more likely than a January move.

That is where Liverpool come in, with the report stating they are now ready to pounce on a potential deal, taking advantage of Palace's financial situation. There will be competition from the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United, with the latter club having a £65m bid rejected in the summer, as the Eagles are keen to hold out for a fee of £70m.

However, Palace may have to accept a lower offer, given that Guehi's contract is set to expire in 2026, and the Reds are now positioning themselves to hijack two of their Premier League rivals.

It is clear to see why the 24-year-old is in such high demand, considering how highly he has been spoken of by the likes of Palace owner Steve Parish, who said: "Realistically, he is homegrown, 24 years old and a sensational talent - so somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment, it isn't.

"He will still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it's not impossible [that he goes]."

Alongside impressing at club level, the Englishman also impressed for the Three Lions in the summer, starting every game he was available for, which underlines his importance to his national side.

At 24-years-old, Guehi is showing all the signs he is now ready to join one of the Premier League's top clubs, but he may not be a priority signing for Liverpool, given that Arne Slot is already well-stocked at centre-back. Van Dijk is keen to extend his stay on Merseyside, and with Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah also fighting for a place in the starting XI, it may be wise to pursue a depth addition who won't expect to start once Konate is fit.