Liverpool could now beat Manchester United to the signing of a new left-back, as their Premier League rivals are still yet to make a move, according to a report.

Reds looking at replacements for Andy Robertson

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has now called for Andy Robertson to be replaced in the January transfer window, saying: "I think they need a left-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold was really poor. He will be a lot better than that and Conor Bradley is fantastic.

"I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game. I don't think Kostas Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him.

"I think if Liverpool could get a left-back in January, I think that'd put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league."

The Scotland international has failed to impress this season, and the Reds are now looking at replacements, having held talks to sign Slavia Prague's El Hadji Malick Diouf, in what could be a €25m (£21m) deal. Arne Slot's side have also been looking at Lecce's Patrick Dorgu since September, with the Italian side aware it will be difficult to keep hold of the 20-year-old beyond the end of the campaign.

Dorgu is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United one of the main clubs vying for his signature, but Caught Offside report that Liverpool could still get a deal done.

The Reds are keeping a close eye on the starlet, and United's lack of progress has opened the door for the other potential suitors to enter the race. Lecce value the youngster at around €50m (£42m), and there is likely to be a lot of interest this month, with Chelsea, Manchester City and a number of other clubs from across Europe said to be keen.

Dorgu showing great potential

The Danish youngster recently collected an award for his displays in 2024, while also receiving praise from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It is no wonder the Lecce star scooped up the honour, considering he scored his first international goal in a 2-0 win against Switzerland back in September, and he has put in some equally impressive performances at club level.

The Denmark international has established himself as a key player for Lecce, having now made 55 appearances for the club, showcasing his versatility by also appearing on both wings.

Over the past year, the Copenhagen-born ace ranks in the 97th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90, when compared to other full-backs, while also placing in the 94th percentile for aerials won.

As such, Dorgu could be a solid long-term replacement for Robertson, so it is exciting news that Liverpool could beat Man United to his signature.