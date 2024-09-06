Liverpool have reportedly suffered another injury scare to a "world class" player this week, with his international manager unsure about the severity of the issue.

Slot thriving with fully fit Liverpool squad

The Reds' final season under Jurgen Klopp was an exciting one for much of the campaign, but their Premier League title challenge ended up petering out, with injuries not helping. Liverpool had to make do without key players for big chunks of the season, with Alisson missing plenty of games in goal and Diogo Jota in and out of the side, while even the robust Mohamed Salah was sidelined with fitness issues at the start of 2024.

Under Arne Slot, however, the Merseysiders have had an almost clean bill of health in 2024/25 to date, allowing the new head coach to field his strongest possible starting lineup three matches in a row. Curtis Jones has been the only absentee of note, but even he is only expected to be out for a short amount of time.

However, Harvey Elliott has recently returned to Liverpool from England Under-21s duty, in order to receive a "further medical assessment", and now a more established and high-profile player could also be threatened by a period on the sidelines, following a new update.

"World class" Liverpool ace suffers injury scare

According to This Is Anfield's Jack Lusby on X, Liverpool hero Alexis Mac Allister went off with a "heavy knock" for Argentina against Chile on Friday morning, having opened the scoring for the reigning world champions in their 3-0 win, with manager Lionel Scaloni unsure about his involvement against Colombia next Tuesday.

The hope is that Mac Allister's injury was nothing too serious and that he was substituted to be safe, but Liverpool fans will be understandably fretting over the news given it's clearly bad enough to place his availability for the next game in doubt.

The 25-year-old is known to be on the receiving end of bad tackles in games, putting himself into precarious situations with his bravery and tough tackling, and to suddenly have him unavailable for an extended period would be a massive blow.

Garth Crooks has described Mac Allister as "world class" in the past, such is his ability, while Klopp heaped praise on him last season: "He is a super important player for us, a wonderful boy.

"I met his dad after the game. He said thank you, I said gracias. That was the full conversation! I said hola as well and then my Spanish ends. Wonderful player, wonderful boy and really happy for Liverpool that we got him."

Hopefully, Scaloni won't even consider risking the £150,000-a-week Mac Allister against Luis Diaz's Colombia, as Slot hopes to have him available for next Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.