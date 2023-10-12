Liverpool are already focusing on their next set of transfer targets, but a reliable journalist has revealed that FSG chiefs seriously looked at a mega deal for a player who eventually joined Manchester United instead.

Who are Liverpool linked with for January?

The Reds have most recently been linked with moves for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio and Fulham defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha at the start of next year, and whilst incomings are the most important to focus on, there are also two senior stars who could be heading for the exit door.

Overseas, Saudi Pro League director Emenaldo has publicly admitted his love for Mohamed Salah and claimed that he is welcome to follow in the footsteps of his former teammates in Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho to move to that division, whilst Thiago Alcantara is reportedly being eyed by Barcelona.

In previous years, FSG and Jurgen Klopp will have considered deals for plenty of players that never actually ended up joining the club, and if the following update is to be believed, Premier League and Manchester United left-winger Jadon Sancho is one of those who was seriously on the radar at Anfield.

At Old Trafford, England’s former international has made zero starts and just three substitute appearances in the top-flight this season (WhoScored - Sancho statistics), after being placed on an individual training programme away from the group following comments towards Erik ten Hag on his social media channels, which resulted in disciplinary action.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones shared a transfer update on Jadon Sancho and revealed that he was someone of real interest to FSG when he was at Borussia Dortmund:

“It is easy to look at Jadon Sancho and wonder what might have been, isn’t it? I know that Liverpool, for example, had a good long look at him when he was ripping it up at Borussia Dortmund, but opted to go down a different route when recalibrating their attack, choosing less heralded (and cheaper) players such as Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, both of whom have turned out to be successes.

“I, like many others I’m sure, expected Sancho to be a huge hit at Manchester United, and so it is a big surprise to see where he has ended up. It is hard to see a way back for him at Old Trafford, unless of course Erik ten Hag leaves.”

How many goals does Jadon Sancho have in his career?

Since first bursting onto the professional scene, Sancho has posted 167 direct goal contributions, 86 goals and 81 assists, in 263 outings (Transfermarkt - Sancho statistics), with this prolific form having seen him hailed as a “sharp” attacker by journalist Josh Bunting.

Sponsored by Nike, the 23-year-old also ranks well in his pass completion and key passes, which highlights his intricate footwork and the excellent link-up play he has with his teammates in and around the opposition’s penalty area.

Furthermore, Sancho, who pockets £250k-per-week (Manchester United salaries), is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, so whilst he’s had his attitude problems, there’s no doubting the outstanding player he is on the pitch.