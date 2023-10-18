Liverpool are considering a move for a new attacking midfielder, and a reliable journalist has delivered an update that is a huge boost for FSG.

Who are Liverpool linked with?

Jurgen Klopp’s side have recently been linked with swoops for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, and whilst the boss is looking to bolster his ranks in the final third, he also appears keen to increase his numbers in the centre in the park despite his four summer arrivals.

In the Premier League, Everton and Brighton have both been credited with an interest in FC Schalke’s Assan Ouedraogo alongside the Reds, and should they fail in their pursuit to secure his services amidst plenty of competition, chiefs have set their sights on a slightly more experienced alternative.

At Bayern, Jamal Musiala was first highlighted as a target by Liverpool’s hierarchy last October (Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg), and whilst a deal has since failed to come to fruition, the 20-year-old could be tempted to stage his return to England having played there during the early years of his career.

The Germany international spent time at both Southampton and Chelsea in their academies before making the permanent switch overseas (Transfermarkt - Musiala statistics), though if the following update is to be believed, he is once again wanted, only this time, by a different suitor.

Taking to X, BILD’s Christian Falk shared a transfer update on Jamal Musiala and confirmed that Liverpool are keen to secure the services of the central talisman at Bayern Munich.

“Our Story: FC Liverpool is interested in Jamal Musiala (20) @FCBayern. His agents are currently not talking to the club about extending his contract (Til 2026) with Bayern @SPORTBILD @altobelli13.”

How much does Jamal Musiala earn?

With Thomas Tuchel’s side, Musiala currently pockets £83k-per-week (Bayern Munich salaries), which he has more than earned over the years having racked up an impressive 57 contributions, 32 goals and 25 assists, during 133 senior appearances at the Allianz Arena.

The Stuttgart native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including four roles in the midfield and three across the frontline in the form of out wide on both the left and right wings and as a centre-forward, so his ability to adapt would be a great quality to have in the building.

In addition, Klopp’s target already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured 12 trophies across all age levels since first bursting onto the scene, so he will possess the same winning mentality as the current squad.

Finally, Musiala has been described as an “unbelievable talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, so for everything that he could bring to the side, this really is a no-brainer of a deal for the hierarchy to pursue should the right opportunity present itself in 2024.