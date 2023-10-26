Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, and a reliable journalist has now delivered a definite update regarding the chances of him moving to Anfield in January.

Is Jamal Musiala leaving Bayern Munich?

Musiala has been with his club ever since his childhood days having graduated from their academy to get promoted to the first-team, where he’s made a total of 135 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Musiala statistics).

Germany’s attacking midfielder has previous experience playing his football in England having had spells within the youth set-ups at both Southampton and Chelsea, so he’ll be no stranger to the style of play in this country, and FSG and Jurgen Klopp are keen to bring him back to the Premier League.

According to BILD’s Christian Falk, Merseyside’s outfit are interested in a deal for the 20-year-old at the start of next year after learning that his agents haven’t entered discussions regarding a new contract, though it would appear that the player has had a change of heart regarding his future with Thomas Tuchel's side in the Bundesliga.

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg offered a transfer update on Jamal Musiala and confirmed that whilst Liverpool are still keeping close tabs on the attacker, he isn't expected to put pen to paper at this stage and is instead focusing on Bayern Munich.

"Jamal Musiala is currently not thinking about leaving FC Bayern. Liverpool is monitoring him as a possible top replacement for Salah in 2024. But his move to LFC is absolutely unlikely. If he really would leave Bayern in the next years there are the only two realistic options for him: Real Madrid & ManCity!"

Falk has since added a new update of his own, revealing Liverpool will have to do battle with Man City if they want to secure Musiala's signature in the future.

How many goals has Musiala scored for Bayern?

During his time at Bayern, Musiala has posted 59 involvements (33 goals and 26 assists) in 135 first-team appearances, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, but even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, he poses a constant threat to the opposition's defensive backline.

The Stuttgart native currently ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to use his athletic pace to dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his teammates in the final third (FBRef - Musiala statistics).

Furthermore, Klopp’s target is a versatile operator having previously been deployed in seven different positions since the start of his career, including four roles in the midfield and everywhere across the attacking frontline, making him a great option for the boss to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur.

Finally, Musiala already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured 12 trophies since first bursting onto the professional scene, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad who are already at Anfield.