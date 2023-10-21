Liverpool see a widely regarded future superstar as a "priority" transfer target moving forward, according to an update from journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have had some fairly quiet transfer windows in recent years, with the club even coming in for criticism about not giving Jurgen Klopp enough new players to bolster his squad over time.

The recent summer window was different, however, with Liverpool completely revamping their midfield after a season of huge struggles there. Dominik Szoboszlai has arguably been the most eye-catching and influential new signing to date, but Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have all shown their worth to differing extents, too.

It was evidently clear that the Reds' midfield was the only area of the pitch that Klopp was desperate to address, but with that issue now largely sorted - a new No.6 wouldn't go amiss in January - the club could turn to players in different positions, in order to keep things fresh.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk talked up the idea of Jamal Musiala to Liverpool happening instead of his teammate Leroy Sane, who has also been linked, with the Reds seeing the younger Bayern Munich starlet as a "priority" signing:

"Bayern also has a problem with Leroy Sané, who is playing his best season since he first arrived at Munich. The problem is that the national player only has a contract until 2025.

"The other problem is that, so far, the club has not spoken to him about a new contract following the changes at the top with the board. Now Sane is thinking about perhaps looking for a new challenge again in the summer.

"Liverpool are also interested in the player. The 27-year-old could replace 31-year-old Mohamed Salah if he leaves the club in the summer. Sane is quick like Salah and just as flexible on offence. But I heard Musiala is Liverpool’s priority - should they fail in their pursuit here, only then will Sane come."

Musiala's progress in the last few years has been rapid, and along with Real Madrid and England sensation Jude Bellingham, there is an argument to say that he is the most exciting young player in Europe at the moment, given the influence he is having at a major club.

At just 20 years of age, the German has already become one of the first names on Bayern's team sheet, and Musiala's stats are hugely impressive, having scored 32 goals and registered 25 assists in 133 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions. He has also netted twice for Germany at international level.

The idea of Musiala playing for Liverpool is a mouthwatering prospect for any Reds supporter, considering he is threatening to be one of the leading footballers of his generation, with former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann once describing him as "world-class", even though he was still only a teenager at that point.

The young attacker is someone who Bayern clearly won't want to be losing any time soon, though, so it is difficult to see Liverpool wrestling him away from them, unless they come up with an incredible offer for the former England Under-21 international.