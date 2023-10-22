Liverpool are reportedly targeting the signing of an incredible talent, and journalist Dean Jones has provided his thoughts on the move coming to fruition.

The Reds have been linked with various players of late, as Jurgen Klopp eyes key additions in various positions, whether it be Goncalo Inacio in defence or Nico Gonzalez in attack, to name just a few examples.

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala to Liverpool is another eye-catching transfer rumour that has emerged, with the Merseysiders reportedly seeing him as a priority target in 2024. The 20-year-old is already one of Europe's most exciting players, not to mention being an undisputed key man for both Bayern and Germany, and he looks set to have an enormous future ahead of him.

This sums up why Liverpool could be so interested in acquiring the attacker's signature, although his current club are clearly going to be desperate to retain his services for as many years as possible.

Musiala to Liverpool latest

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones provided his thoughts on Jamal Musiala to Liverpool being completed in the near future, admitting that he can't see it happening at this point and putting the player in the "same bracket as Jude Bellingham".

"Jamal Musiala is being linked to Liverpool, but the verdict I have from Bayern's end of this suggests that story is heading straight towards a brick wall because there is no intention to sell at all right now.

"This is a player that is in the same bracket as Jude Bellingham, and I don't get the impression they are going to sell him any time soon, with him contracted until 2026.

"Liverpool are being linked with quite a few players at German clubs at the moment - Leroy Sane and Donyell Malen have been talked about as well - so maybe this Musiala link comes as part of that scouting."

"Have Liverpool watched him? Of course, they would have. But are they going to sign him? I can't see it happening any time soon."

This could be seen as a real blow for Liverpool in their quest to sign Musiala in the coming months, but in truth, it shouldn't come as a great surprise to anyone of a Reds persuasion. Much like Real Madrid sensation Bellingham, whom he is compared to, the Bayern ace may well be seen as a priceless asset by the Bundesliga champions at the moment, and they surely won't entertain any offers.

It may make little sense for them to sell a generational talent at this point in his career, when they could instead keep hold of him and continue to be able to call upon the services of a special young footballer.

Jamal Musiala stats at Bayern Munich Total Appearances 134 Goals 32 Assists 26

Only an absolutely staggering bid would likely have a chance of prising Musiala away from Bayern at this moment in time, and Liverpool aren't one of the clubs who seemingly have a bottomless pit of transfer funds to spend on new players. For now, it may have to be considered nothing more than a pipe dream for the Reds, but they may hope that the situation changes in the future.