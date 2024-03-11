Journalist James Pearce cannot believe what he has heard about Liverpool's late penalty claim against Manchester City, following yet more controversy in the Premier League.

Liverpool held by Man City at Anfield

The Reds drew 1-1 at home to Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday afternoon, in what proved to be one of the most pulsating games of the season to date. John Stones' opener was cancelled out by an Alexis Mac Allister penalty, and Jurgen Klopp's men probably deserved to pick up all three points given their display in their second half.

The biggest moment of the game arguably arrived in the dying seconds, however, as Jeremy Doku appeared to foul Mac Allister inside the area, kicking him in the stomach after initially getting a touch on the ball.

Referee Michael Oliver waved away Liverpook's protests, however, and following a VAR check, the on-field decision remained the same without sending the referee to the screen. After the game, Klopp showed his displeasure at the decision.

"I think it's worth talking about. Would you have given a penalty in the situation? Isn't it [VAR] there for making the right decision? This situation in all positions of the pitch is 100% a foul. And it is a yellow card. He hit the ball but, but if the ball is not there he kills him. He [Mike Dean] will find something and all the others as well. It's a penalty for all people on the planet."

It is the latest incident in a big game where Liverpool can feel hard done by, having been robbed of a fair goal away to Tottenham earlier in the season, following an unfathomable VAR error when Luis Diaz scored, as well as not being awarded an apparent penalty after Arsenal's Martin Odegaard handled the ball at Anfield in December.

James Pearce stunned by Liverpool penalty claim

Taking to X, Pearce shared Shay Given's thoughts on why Liverpool weren't awarded a penalty, facepalming at the former Man City goalkeeper's explanation on Sunday evening.

Given's thoughts on the decision are baffling, as there is no qualifcation within the laws of the game regarding just how high a boot must be to be considered dangerous. Quite how Oliver and VAR couldn't decide that Mac Allister was fouled between them is staggering, considering Curtis Jones was shown a red card for winning the ball and then going through a man at Spurs, with Mac Allister himself also harshly sent-off for a much lower challenge against Bournemouth, in a decision that was overturned after an appeal.

Related Liverpool's 8/10 star has made himself undroppable after Man City The Reds produced a stunning display against the champions but failed to clinch three points.

All football fans want with VAR is consistency, and these decisions have the potential to ultimately define the Premier League title race - relegation could easily be decided by a huge mistake, too. There is an increasing feeling from many that football was better before this technology came along.