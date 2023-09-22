Liverpool have been linked with a move for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, and journalist Paul Brown has given his insight to whether it will happen or not.

Will Liverpool sign Jarrod Bowen?

The Reds have made a flying start to their season in both the Premier League and the Europa League, only dropping two points in their first six matches in all competitions. New signings have come in and hit the ground running, most notably Dominik Szoboszlai, who has excelled, and things appear to be heading in the right direction under Jurgen Klopp, following a well-documented poor campaign last time around.

In order for Liverpool to keep progressing, however, they must continue to eye up new signings, especially in Mohamed Salah's position, with the 31-year-old not yet definitely staying put next summer, should more interest from Saudi Arabia emerges.

One player who has been seen as a candidate to come in and be the Egyptian King's successor is Bowen, who is enjoying an excellent start to the season, scoring three goals in five league matches.

What's the latest on Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed that while Bowen has "similarities" to Mohamed Salah, it doesn't look likely that he will come in as a potential successor:

"I can see similarities between them in what they do on the pitch. That being said, I don't think Liverpool have pressed particularly hard to try and get Bowen. There doesn't seem to be a groundswell or a movement from the club to try and go for him. I know he's on their list of people that they like. But he seems perfectly happy at West Ham right now and I would expect West Ham to have a good season. So I don't think it's a given that Bowen leaves anytime soon."

Bowen is an increasingly impressive footballer who will be a big threat when West Ham head to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, giving Reds supporters a chance to see exactly what he could offer them, should a move to Anfield happen eventually. That being said, this update does suggest that it is unlikely to happen any time soon, with the 26-year-old seemingly settled with the Hammers, and Liverpool not necessarily showing strong interest in him.

Bowen is someone who could be a really strong squad player for Klopp's men, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by the German in the past, but he is not at the level required to come in as Salah's replacement, should he leave eventually and not extend his stay at the club.

Liverpool need to be looking at signing a genuine superstar in his place when the sad day does arrive that he needs replacing - Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been linked with a move and is the calibre of player they would need - but the West Ham man can't offer his relentless level of end product, whether it be goals or assists, or searing pace out wide.

The fact that Bowen's price tag would likely be bloated because he is English is another reason not to move for him, so the Reds should look elsewhere for new attacking options.