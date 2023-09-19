Liverpool have been strongly linked with a swoop for West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, and a reliable journalist has now delivered an update on the chances of him moving to Anfield.

How old is Jarrod Bowen?

Bowen is 26 years of age and still has another two years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, but having firmly established himself as David Moyes’ top-performing offensive player so far this season, he’s caught the eye of FSG and Jurgen Klopp.

According to Football Transfers, Reds chiefs have identified the right-winger as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah should he eventually leave for Saudi Arabia at some point next year, but they could be set to face competition for his services.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs named the England international as one to watch in 2024 with Premier League rivals Newcastle United also listed as a potential suitor, and thanks to the following update, the chances have emerged of him moving to Merseyside.

Are Liverpool signing Jarrod Bowen?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that whilst Liverpool do hold an interest in Bowen, there are currently no plans for them to make any kind of approach in January, with the recruitment team doing nothing more than carrying out initial background checks on what the conditions of a deal would look like. He said:

“Liverpool have been linked with Jarrod Bowen as they could face Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah again, but at the moment it’s very quiet, really.

"There’s nothing concrete yet, just normal scouting activity but it’s something that top clubs always do; not only Liverpool. There’s nothing concrete yet with Bowen at this stage or any other player.”

How many goals has Bowen scored for West Ham?

Since putting pen to paper at West Ham in 2020, Bowen has racked up 75 contributions (43 goals and 32 assists) in 163 appearances, form which has seen him lauded “outstanding” by journalist Josh Bunting, so should he ever join in the future, it would be a massive coup for Klopp and Liverpool.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace has also recorded a total of 13 shots so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, alongside whipping 12 crosses into the opposition’s box which is the second-highest tally in E20 behind James Ward-Prowse, who has excelled following his summer move from Southampton, via FBRef.

Furthermore, Moyes’ £60k-per-week earner is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, highlighting his ability to adapt to various roles which is yet another attractive quality.

Finally, Bowen shares the same agent, PLG, as both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, as per Transfermarkt, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give the board a small advantage should they decide to push ahead with a deal in 2024.