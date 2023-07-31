Fabinho will undoubtedly go down as a Liverpool legend after winning everything there is to win at the club in the last five years. He leaves in somewhat of an abrupt manner, though, with a move to Al-Ittihad set to be completed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling for form last season, a move away has arguably come at the perfect time for all involved, with Liverpool cashing in, and potentially using the money to welcome reinforcements.

According to Romano, the Reds are looking to sign Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia this summer, in order to boost their midfield, with a £45m bid set to be submitted – while Khephren Thuram's name has also been touted in the media.

Fabinho's pending £40m departure, however, hasn't left everyone recalling what an excellent presence he's been around the club in recent years, with former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant taking aim at the Brazilian in an unexpected fashion.

What did Jermaine Pennant say?

Speaking to Lord Ping, Pennant said: "Fabinho’s performances over the last two years suggest that either his legs have gone or he doesn’t really want to be there anymore. Rumour has it that he’s a troublemaker in the changing room, that’s what I’ve heard from people close to the club.

"I’ve heard he’s a bad egg. I don’t know the ins and outs, but I hear he’s a nuisance to management in terms of professionalism. In his performances and in training, he’s not giving his all. You can see it."And his performances suggest he’s on the cliff of his peak.

"Some players can go on for a long time, but his body and his style makes it look like he’s not athletic. He’s 29, he’s one of the older 29-year-olds. He’s not mobile or agile, so it looks like he’s coming to the end of his prime. So £40m for him would be perfect.

"There’s still hope it might go through and Liverpool can invest that in a younger, fitter and stronger player."

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Pennant also revealed that he believes Liverpool should sign Thuram to bolster their midfield after the departure of Jordan Henderson and the pending exit of Fabinho.

Speaking again via Lord Ping, he said: "I’d like to see Liverpool sign Khephren Thuram, he plays for Nice and he’s a box-to-box midfielder. I think he would be perfect, he’s skilful and he can tackle too. He’s like a young Gerrard, basically.

"He’s a Jude Bellingham-type player and he’d be your Fabinho replacement and he could play with Alexis Mac Allister. He could cover the whole of midfield like a better Henderson."

So far this summer, Jurgen Klopp has welcomed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai, significantly improving his midfield. With Henderson leaving, and Fabinho set to follow, beyond Thuram, the Reds could also reportedly bring in Lavia.

It certainly seems as though they could do with at least one more midfielder this summer, if they don't want to be left short of options in the coming campaign.

Meanwhile, a sensational report in The Mirror has suggested that the Premier League giants are ready to offer Kylian Mbappe a one-year loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain before he joins Real Madrid next summer.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can pull off what would be an incredible deal.