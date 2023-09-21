Liverpool are in the running to sign an exciting new forward next summer, but a fresh report has revealed the other clubs also in the race to secure his services.

What's the latest transfer news at Liverpool?

Alongside West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, Jurgen Klopp’s side were recently linked with Liverpool Montevideo’s former midfielder Fabricio Diaz having held talks over the summer, though they missed out on his signature having eventually joined Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

In terms of potential exits, Mohamed Salah continues to be associated with a switch to the Saudi Pro League, in particular Al-Ittihad, whilst Joel Matip has also hinted during an interview with Sky Sports Germany that he could be heading for the exit door in the near future.

With FSG likely already assessing their options ahead of 2024, a name to have entered the fold is Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who despite having been at the club for four years, he’s had two loan spells out on the road, the first at Premier League rivals Chelsea and the second at Barcelona where he currently is now, via Transfermarkt.

The Portugal international, who is naturally a second striker, was previously the subject of rumours suggesting that Reds chiefs wanted him in a swap deal involving Darwin Nunez going the other way, but after these claims were firmly shut down, it all went quiet.

Are Liverpool signing Joao Felix?

According to Spanish reports (via The Liverpool Echo), however, Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are all “in the equation” to sign Felix in the summer of 2024. The Atletico attacker is currently excelling for Barcelona, and as a result, Xavi’s side are hoping to make his move permanent.

Diego Simeone’s outfit will have a decision to make regarding their prized asset’s future, though as it stands, they are “expected to cash in”, which will no doubt have his four potential suitors on high alert.

Is Joao Felix a good player?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Felix is a “nightmare for defenders” to play against and he’s already shown that at the start of this season since joining Barcelona, so there’s no doubt that he’s a fantastic forward and one that could flourish at Liverpool.

The Viseu native, who earns just £6.5k-per-week after taking a "staggering pay cut" to join Barca, has already posted four goal contributions (three goals and one assist) in three outings at the Camp Nou, whilst ranking in the 99th percentile for shots, highlighting both his desire and ability to hit the back of the net.

Sponsored by Adidas, the 23-year-old also has a great record when playing against Klopp’s side having recorded two assists when part of the opposition team, so if he’s capable of performing to that level when he’s on the other side, imagine what he could do at Anfield.

Finally, Felix shares the same agent, Gestifute, as both Nunez and Diogo Jota, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give the board a small advantage over their competitors should they decide to pursue a deal next summer.