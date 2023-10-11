Liverpool are keeping close tabs on one player in particular ahead of January, and a fresh report has shared the price needed to bring him to Anfield.

Who are Liverpool linked with?

Since September, Jurgen Klopp has been credited with an interest in several fresh faces, but the most prominent one to occur has been Andre from Fluminense. Having seen multiple offers rejected over the summer, FSG chiefs are reportedly preparing a new bid for 2024.

Over in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie had also been another primary target, but reports have claimed that the Reds have since decided to pull the plug on that deal in an unexpected twist, and it could be so that they can try and sign a fifth new central player.

Over the summer, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all put pen to paper on Merseyside, but Fulham’s Joao Palhinha was an additional candidate to be linked before the hierarchy chose to stall their pursuit of the defensive midfielder due to him sustaining an injury at the time (Football Insider).

On deadline day, Bayern Munich failed in a late swoop to sign the Portugal international, who eventually ended up signing a new long-term contract with Marco Silva’s side to shut down any further exit rumours, but if the following update is to be believed, the 28-year-old may have another decision to make on his future in the Premier League.

According to Anfield Watch, who shared a Joao Palhinha transfer update this week, Liverpool are “still monitoring” the talisman at Fulham with a view to pursuing him in January.

Despite Bayern Munich’s interest, it’s stated that talks have “not moved forward” since their deadline day deal collapsed which has put FSG on high alert that they could complete a possible hijack.

The Cottagers star doesn’t have a release clause included in his fresh terms, but it’s believed that a fee in the region of £70m would be enough for the two parties to reach an agreement.

How good is Joao Palhinha?

According to Data Analyst Marcus Bring, Palhinha is a “monster” for the way he dictates the play in the centre of the park, and considering the positive impact he can make at both ends of the pitch, he could be a fantastic acquisition for Klopp should he ever join Liverpool.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Lisbon’s native has won 11 out of his 28 tackles made in the top-flight so far this season, which is the highest total and best success rate throughout his squad (FBRef - Fulham statistics), but he’s also scored five goals since arriving in the capital last summer from Sporting CP (Transfermarkt - Palhinha statistics).

Furthermore, Palhinha has the versatility to operate deeper as a centre-back in the heart of the backline alongside his usual role sitting in front of the box, so for a team that has a poor track record when it comes to defenders getting injured, Silva’s star could provide the necessary cover while also upgrading the number six position.