Liverpool and many other Premier League sides saw the financial power of the Saudi Pro League in full flow last summer and could now see it in action once again to result in another frustrating Anfield exit.

Liverpool transfer news

A new era will naturally mean some fresh faces, but Arne Slot and Michael Edwards will hope to keep hold of the majority of the current Liverpool stars, given that Jurgen Klopp left behind a side who found themselves in a title race for the majority of the season alongside winning the Carabao Cup.

It could be a long summer on that front, however, with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher already linked with a move away in pursuit of a number one role. The shot-stopper didn't exactly put those rumours to bed recently either, telling The Athletic: "I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool.

"It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”

That said, it's not just the Irishman that the Reds have got to worry about. According to the Daily Mail, Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Joe Gomez this summer, with doubts creeping in over the defender's desire to stay put at Anfield in the last few weeks. The England international proved to be an invaluable part of Klopp's final season, playing all across the backline and even in midfield to prove his worth once and for all.

Now, however, he could repeat Jordan Henderson's move by swapping Liverpool for Saudi Arabia to deal Slot an early blow in his Liverpool tenure.

Liverpool need "lifesaver" Gomez next season

Whilst it may not be too long ago that some would have been happy to show Gomez the door at Anfield, he has quickly proven any doubters wrong to become an important part of the current Liverpool side. Now, he is a player that the Reds must keep hold of. Simply put, Liverpool will struggle to find a player who can play left-back, right-back, centre-back and even central midfield all in fairly equal measure. Gomez instantly solves several issues in Slot's squad.

Klopp was well aware of Gomez's importance throughout his final campaign too, saying via This Is Anfield: “[He] played exceptional today again. He’s a real defender and he comes inside, he’s doing that really well. He is a lifesaver, to be honest, that he was here, that he could play.

“People forget how important Joey was in the best years we had. I don’t know how many games he played in the year when we became champions and how many games he played when we won the Champions League – a lot and rightly so because he’s a top-class player.”

More than earning his reported £85k-a-week wage, Liverpool should reject any interest from Saudi Arabia in Gomez this summer.