Liverpool could be set to lose one of their first-team regulars after he opened up in a recent interview to deliver an update on his future in the Premier League.

Who have Liverpool sold?

Over the summer, FSG sanctioned the permanent sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho who both completed their respective moves to Saudi Arabia, whilst Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all departed as free agents.

In terms of loans, Fabio Carvalho, Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay were all sent out on the road temporarily to increase their senior experience and game time, and whilst the window has now closed, another player could depart in January.

At Anfield, Joel Matip first put pen to paper from FC Schalke all the way back in 2016 where he’s since gone on to make 190 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but considering the situation surrounding his contract, he’s facing an uncertain future.

Cameroon’s former international’s deal is set to expire at the end of the current season, as per Transfermarkt, meaning that the start of the new year will be the final opportunity for FSG to cash in should they not want to risk losing him for free, and the centre-back himself has now addressed the chances of that happening.

Is Joel Matip leaving Liverpool?

During an interview with Sky Sports Germany, Matip was asked whether Liverpool and FC Schalke would be the only two clubs that he ever plays for in his career, to which he replied:

"I'm at an age where I don't think so much about the future anymore. I try to make the most of every day and don't look too far ahead. If it was only these two clubs in the end, I would be perfectly happy. But in football, you never know exactly."

How much did Liverpool buy Joel Matip for?

When Liverpool signed Matip, they secured his services on a free transfer and it’s fair to say that it was an absolute bargain given the fantastic long-term servant he’s been over the years, so it could be wise keep him in the building as defensive depth, even if they do only offer him a short-term deal considering that he’s now 32.

Standing at 6 foot 4, the former Schalke star is currently averaging three clearances and two aerial wins per top-flight game this season, alongside recording a 90% pass success rate, which highlights his excellent calmness and composure on the ball, via WhoScored.

The Merseyside outfit's £100k-per-week earner also has a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted 17 goal contributions (11 goals and six assists) since joining, showing how “powerful” he can be with the physical presence he provides when involved in the attacking action, according to journalist Josh Bunting.

Furthermore, Matip, who can even operate at right-back and higher up in defensive midfield if really needed, has helped the club to secure seven trophies during his spell so far so he possesses the winning mentality that's needed to compete and be successful at the highest level.