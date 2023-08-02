Liverpool defender Joel Matip has failed to impress after his performance during the 4-3 friendly defeat against Bayern Munich.

What's the latest on Liverpool vs Bayern Munich?

Playing in their penultimate pre-season game at the Singapore National Stadium, the Reds were coming up against the German giants.

Things started really well, too, with Cody Gakpo opening the scoring after just two minutes before new captain Virgil van Dijk then added a second before the half-hour mark.

However, despite leading 2-0, Jurgen Klopp's men had been pegged back to 2-2 before the halftime whistle. Indeed, Serge Gnabry pulled one back first, before Leroy Sane equalised in the 42nd minute.

Unfortunately, it appears as though Matip did not really cover himself in glory for either goal as he essentially made the same mistake twice.

For the first goal, a good pass from Kim Min-Jae found Serge Gnabry in far too much space, as the German got away from Matip before finding the back of the net – as you can see in the footage below.

Shortly afterwards, Gnabry and Bayern again exploited the exact same part of the pitch before Sane was teed up to level the scores.

Once again, Matip looked exposed and vulnerable, unable to close down the space sufficiently to cut out the danger – as you can see in the footage below.

It doesn't make for pretty viewing a number of fans on Twitter quickly jumped to some damning conclusions about the defender.

Here are some of the strongest reactions...

How many games has Joel Matip played for Liverpool?

Of course, it is only a friendly but it seems as though some Liverpool fans have lost all faith in Matip, which might seem harsh considering he's been a great servant for the club.

After all, since joining from Schalke 04 on a free transfer in 2016, he's played 187 times for the Reds, winning so much along the way.

Indeed, in the seven years he's been at the English club, he's lifted the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Club World Cup.

Still, now 31 years of age, maybe his best years are behind him and having struggled with fitness issues throughout his time at Anfield so far, those injuries may have taken their toll.

Perhaps with that in mind, Klopp will go back into the market once again before the summer is up with the hope of trying to find another central defender.

Of course, the Reds were hoping to sign Levi Colwill but he's recently agreed to sign a new contract with Chelsea. Despite that blow, in a report by the Times‘ Paul Joyce, it is claimed that Klopp “would ideally want to sign a defender this summer.”

Taking all that into account, it does seem as though Matip's position in the team isn't quite as secure as it might have been in seasons past.

For now, though, the defender will hope to win over those who have their doubts. Unfortunately, after his mistakes in the friendly, Liverpool ultimately slumped to a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich, with Frans Kratzig netting a winner in the 91st minute of the match.