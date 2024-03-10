Liverpool have been handed a significant boost regarding one of their "world-class" superstars, following an update from a reliable journalist.
Liverpool's greatest players under Klopp
The Reds have enjoyed extraordinary success under Jurgen Klopp, with the German masterminding a memorable period at Anfield over the past eight-and-a-half years. While the 56-year-old has been the driving force behind Liverpool winning so many trophies, not to mention playing superb football, there have also been numerous world-class stars who have had a major impact, too.
Mohamed Salah has become one of the greatest players in the club's history since arriving from Roma in 2017, smashing endless records, including being on the verge of becoming the first Reds player ever to score at least 20 goals in seven consecutive seasons.
Meanwhile, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have grown into arguably among the best of all time in their respective positions, as Klopp and Michael Edwards used the Philippe Coutinho money expertly, bringing in two colossal figures.
Others are also worthy of a mention, from current heroes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to past legends such as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and the key now is for Liverpool to kick on without their iconic manager around.
Now, a new update has emerged regarding one of those aforementioned Anfield heroes, in what represents positive news in the short-term.
Liverpool given Salah boost
According to journalist Ismael Mahmoud on X, Salah will not have to represent Egypt in the upcoming international break, after Liverpool requested he stays put on Merseyside after a recent injury absence:
"Mo Salah will be ruled out from Egypt squad for the next international break. Good news for Liverpool and for Mo."
|Liverpool's attackers' stats this season
|Appearances
|Starts
|Goals
|Assists
|Mohamed Salah
|29
|23
|19
|9
|Darwin Nunez
|39
|24
|16
|11
|Diogo Jota
|28
|18
|14
|4
|Luis Diaz
|37
|29
|11
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|39
|24
|11
|4
The hope is that Salah stays at Liverpool long beyond this summer, ignoring any potential interest from Saudi Arabia, with many more record-breaking moments to come.