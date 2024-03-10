Liverpool have been handed a significant boost regarding one of their "world-class" superstars, following an update from a reliable journalist.

Liverpool's greatest players under Klopp

The Reds have enjoyed extraordinary success under Jurgen Klopp, with the German masterminding a memorable period at Anfield over the past eight-and-a-half years. While the 56-year-old has been the driving force behind Liverpool winning so many trophies, not to mention playing superb football, there have also been numerous world-class stars who have had a major impact, too.

Mohamed Salah has become one of the greatest players in the club's history since arriving from Roma in 2017, smashing endless records, including being on the verge of becoming the first Reds player ever to score at least 20 goals in seven consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have grown into arguably among the best of all time in their respective positions, as Klopp and Michael Edwards used the Philippe Coutinho money expertly, bringing in two colossal figures.

Others are also worthy of a mention, from current heroes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to past legends such as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and the key now is for Liverpool to kick on without their iconic manager around.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding one of those aforementioned Anfield heroes, in what represents positive news in the short-term.

Liverpool given Salah boost

According to journalist Ismael Mahmoud on X, Salah will not have to represent Egypt in the upcoming international break, after Liverpool requested he stays put on Merseyside after a recent injury absence:

"Mo Salah will be ruled out from Egypt squad for the next international break. Good news for Liverpool and for Mo."

This will come as a massive relief for Liverpool supporters and Klopp, with Salah needing to be wrapped in cotton wool during the internationals, as he looks to be in the best possible shape between now and the end of the season. The Reds have already lost their star attacker in recent times because of his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, so seeing him head off on Egypt duty again could have been a massive concern. Liverpool's attackers' stats this season Appearances Starts Goals Assists Mohamed Salah 29 23 19 9 Darwin Nunez 39 24 16 11 Diogo Jota 28 18 14 4 Luis Diaz 37 29 11 3 Cody Gakpo 39 24 11 4 If Liverpool are to go all the way in the Premier League this season, they will surely need Salah available for the run-in, with Klopp himself lauding his player's adaptability alongside Darwin Nunez in the recent past, saying: "Now it's slightly different, especially with Darwin [Nunez] when he is playing, we have another speed player up there. So that changed Mo's position, definitely, and he is smart enough to adapt to all these different things. Yes, massive development since he arrived, but he was in all phases world-class – and that is probably the best you can say about a player."

The hope is that Salah stays at Liverpool long beyond this summer, ignoring any potential interest from Saudi Arabia, with many more record-breaking moments to come.