It can be difficult for a new arrival to settle into a club sometimes, but on the odd occasion, summer signings simply slot straight in. And that's what Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see happen in the case of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool.

From a player's perspective, attempting to read their new manager's mind over how things are going early can be a dangerous game, but one hint that their new boss can give is a nickname.

A nickname feels like the welcoming with open arms that everyone wants. It's the indication that you're now part of a Klopp team, in particular. See Naby Keita's "Naby lad" name, and Andy Robertson's "Robbo" as examples.

Now, Mac Allister has become the latest to get the official welcome from Klopp, who revealed the name he has already come up with for the Argentine.

Jurgen Klopp reveals Alexis Mac Allister's nickname

Some players get nicknames that stick, names that follow them around their entire careers. Ray Parlour, for example, will forever be known as the Romford Pele around North London. But, some players are stuck with names they'd rather leave behind, and something tells us that might well be the case for Mac Allister.

Revealing the nickname he first thought of for his new midfielder, Klopp said, via The Anfield Wrap: “I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be great nickname for Alexis... Gary [McAllister]!”

We don't think this one will quite stick, somehow. The thought of an Argentine World Cup winner with plenty of style on the pitch being called... Gary, just doesn't sit right with us. But only time will tell, with the name paying homage to club legend Gary McAllister.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

In the end, Liverpool got themselves a bargain deal for Mac Allister in what came as a shock, given the season he had last time out. Securing the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder for a reported £35m, the deal could turn out to be one of the best of the summer.

The arrival of the 24-year-old represents the rebuild of Klopp's midfield, which struggled at stages last season. Joining Mac Allister is Szoboszlai, making up an impressive new duo in the middle of the park for the Reds.

The Premier League giants could yet be forced to return to the transfer market for even more midfielders this summer, too, with Jordan Henderson reportedly edging worryingly close to a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club captain has accepted a contract.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad have offered £40m for Fabinho, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

If both Henderson and Fabinho left this summer, Liverpool would suddenly be left short in midfield once again, despite their initial rebuild.

According to Ornstein, Klopp and co could make a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia if the aforementioned duo do decide to depart this summer.

As things stand, however, Liverpool are set to enter the season with new arrivals Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in the middle of the park.