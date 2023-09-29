It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Liverpool have one of, if not the best depth of attacking options in the Premier League. If it's not Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, or Diogo Jota wheeling away in celebration, then you can almost guarantee that it will be Darwin Nunez or Luis Diaz, and that's without even mentioning Dominik Szoboszlai chipping in from midfield.

That strength in attack has led to a solid start this season, too, with 16 out of 18 points taken, having won five out of their six Premier League games. When January comes around, however, the Reds could still target reinforcements, with one particular target reportedly eyed by Jurgen Klopp himself.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Throughout the summer transfer window, Liverpool's main focus was rightly placed on finally rebuilding their midfield, welcoming Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch, whilst bidding farewell to both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia. Now, six games into the season, it has become clear that their rebuild job has worked wonders.

With their new-look midfield complete, those at Anfield can turn their attention to other areas of the squad, which could see them add to what is already a stacked attack. According to Sport Bild, Liverpool and specifically Klopp are eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, who the Reds boss sees as an ideal back-up and eventual successor to Salah.

It must be said, though, that the Bundesliga side are in a position of strength, considering that Malen's contract doesn't come to an end until 2026, and only a £60m offer would see them move from their current stance. It will still be interesting to see whether or not Liverpool decide to test Dortmund's resolve, be it in January or next summer, when Salah's future may come into question once more after previous reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

Should Liverpool sign Donyell Malen?

Since making the move from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, Malen hasn't always been at his best for Dortmund, scoring just five Bundesliga goals in his debut season. In the current campaign, however, the Dutchman has hit the ground running, finding the back of the net three times in five league games, seemingly attracting the interest of Liverpool, in the process.

Whilst the Reds don't need much more attacking reinforcement, given their aforementioned depth, at 24-years-old, Malen is an option that is only likely to get better, meaning that it wouldn't exactly be bad business for Liverpool to secure his signature for the right price.

Malen has earned plenty of praise during his time at Dortmund, too, including from former boss Marco Rose, who said, via the Bundesliga website: "We've always said that we're convinced of his abilities, but it was always clear to us that he needs time to adapt. He has done that very well in the last few weeks.

"He's playing with a lot more confidence, asking for the ball more, demonstrating his flair and chipping in in front of goal. Now we have to work to make sure he can keep it up."