Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is on the lookout for new reinforcements to continue his squad rebuild at Anfield and is personally now eyeing a transfer of his own.

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool

On Wednesday evening, the Reds ensured they took maximum points from Chris Wilder's first match back in charge of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, with strikes from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai making certain of all three points in South Yorkshire.

Coupled with Manchester City's loss away to Aston Villa, the Reds have now moved into second place in the Premier League table, just two points off leaders Arsenal, who themselves will face the difficult task of travelling to face Unai Emery's men this weekend.

Nevertheless, Klopp refused to entertain the notion of writing off Manchester City in spite of their recent dip in form that has failed to provide a win in four top-flight matches, stating in his post-match press conference when asked whether the title race will go down to the wire:

"I have no clue! If we win it, I hope not. I have no clue. We will see that. I don't know if they lose or whatever, if somebody would write City off, that would be the biggest joke in the history of football, that really makes no sense."

Undoubtedly, these comments could come as music to the ears of Reds supporters, who will be conscious that the landscape can change at any given moment regarding the potential destination of the league trophy. Heading into the New Year, the Merseyside giants may also be expected to strengthen their own squad depth as they attempt to foil other suitors in the hunt for English football's greatest prize.

Now, Klopp is believed to have a talented player on his radar who has enjoyed an encouraging rise to prominence in recent times, albeit as someone who may be more of a long-term project if he moves to Anfield.

Liverpool keen on Maximilian Beier

According to reports in Germany, Klopp is chasing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, who has impressed this term for the Bundesliga outfit. The 21-year-old is said to have a €30 million (£25.7 million) release clause in his contract, which could make him a prominent target for clubs next summer in light of his recent form, something that has enticed Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann as he prepares for EURO 2024.

Maximilian Beier's Bundesliga stats in 2023/24 - Sofascore Scoring frequency 152 minutes per goal Expected goals 4.47 Shots per game 2.4 Shots on target per game 1.2 Touches per game 26.6

The Reds now 'have him on the list' in what appears to be a personal pursuit from Klopp as he eyes extra options in the final third. At the same time, Everton have been credited with an interest in the in-form poacher. Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen has praised the youngster recently, saying:

"Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, goal-threatening and can kick really well. For me, Maxi is one of the absolute shooting stars of this Bundesliga season."

Maximilian Beier in action for Hoffenheim.

In the Bundesliga this term, Beier has been in some excellent form, registering six goals and four assists in 13 appearances for Hoffenheim (Beier statistics - Transfermarkt).

Emerging as an exciting prospect with the capability to link the play and score with regularity, Beier could be a smart addition to Liverpool's star-studded forward line either in January or later down the road, making this one to watch.