Jurgen Klopp is not one to hold back what he truly thinks, making for some fairly famous quotes throughout his time at Liverpool.

Catch the German in a fiery mood, and he may well give you an explosive answer. Meanwhile, as proven in his recent press conference, he's not afraid to take aim at his fellow managers, even in a light-hearted way.

Asked about the new Premier League rule, which allows just one member of staff to stand in the technical area, Klopp hit back with an instant reply, and jokingly took aim at Newcastle United's Jason Tindall and Eddie Howe.

Whether or not the Newcastle coaches make their response remains to be seen, but Klopp certainly enjoyed the chance to take aim at those at St James' Park.

What did Jurgen Klopp say?

As you can see from the video posted by Hayters TV, Klopp shared his thoughts on the new rule, signalling a flurry of laughter from the press room, saying: "I think it's only for one team a real problem, Newcastle."

After cracking up himself, he then added a sarcastic: "Sorry!"

Of course, the Liverpool manager isn't exactly wrong, either. Tindall and Howe both operated from within the technical area last season, with the former even going viral with just how much he is involved for the Magpies.

An assistant manager in the loosest of ways, Tindall must now figure out a way to keep his influence going at Newcastle, whilst attempting to not break the new rule set by the Premier League.

With a game against Liverpool coming up at the end of August too, we're sure that Klopp will be keeping a keen eye on what's going on next to him in the dugout.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

When it comes to the transfer window, to say that Liverpool have had a nightmare month would be the understatement of the year. First, the Reds lost both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia, leaving them short in midfield.

Then, they tussled with Southampton in a public manner, attempting to bargain the Saints' reported £50m valuation of Romeo Lavia down by placing bids going up into the late £40m mark ever so slightly.

To top things off, the Premier League giants then agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion, as confirmed by Klopp, to sign Moises Caicedo, only for the midfielder to reject the Reds in favour of what is now a pending move to Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Coming full circle, they have finally agreed a deal with Southampton to sign Lavia, according to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, after seeing a £60m bid accepted. This, of course, follows their initial reluctance to meet the Saints' £50m valuation.

With Chelsea also pursuing the Belgian, however, Liverpool could see both of their targets end the summer at Stamford Bridge, leaving them without a defensive midfielder, altogether.

The more it's looked at, the more Liverpool's summer transfer window becomes the stuff of nightmares. With the Premier League season underway, the Reds must find themselves a defensive midfielder, whether that's through the signing of Lavia or another option found elsewhere in the coming weeks.