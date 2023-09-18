Liverpool have been given a major update in their pursuit of an exciting new forward, as a key figure overseas has detailed the latest on the player's future.

What's the latest transfer business at Liverpool?

Over the summer, FSG and Jurgen Klopp recruited four fresh faces in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but whilst club chiefs were busy bolstering their midfield ranks, they were also sanctioning the sales of several players.

In terms of outgoings, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho completed permanent switches to Saudi Arabia, whilst the likes of Roberto Firmino and James Milner departed for free, alongside Fabio Carvalho and Nathaniel Phillips who were sent out on loan for the remainder of the season, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite not bringing him to Anfield before the deadline, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is someone to have since been linked with a move, as sources in Spain report that the Reds have asked for the conditions of a deal for the right-winger ahead of January.

The Spain international’s contract is also set to expire in less than a year so he could be available for a cut-price at the start of 2024, even though his current deal has a €50m (£43m) release clause, therefore handing FSG the perfect opportunity to secure their target and get him to the Premier League for less.

Are Liverpool signing Nico Williams?

Speaking to Movistar, Athletic’s president, Jon Uriarte, has revealed that Bilbao are currently in talks with Williams and his loved ones regarding signing a new contract at the San Mames Stadium. As quoted by Football Transfers, he said:

“Both Nico Williams and his family are very happy in Bilbao and with Athletic. We’re working on both sides so that he can stay for many years.”

How many goals has Nico Williams scored?

Since the start of his career, Williams has racked up 44 contributions (23 assists and 21 goals) in 116 appearances, including four assists in the same number of games this season in La Liga, so the fact that he’s expected to put pen to paper on fresh terms will come as a huge blow to Klopp and FSG.

The Pamplona native also ranks in the 90th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his marker and whip balls into the box - he’s so far recorded 14 crosses this campaign which is the joint third-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef.

Furthermore, Bilbao's 21-year-old has the ability to operate out wide on the opposite right flank and slightly deeper in the midfield alongside his usual role on the left, but this versatility is yet another attractive attribute that the boss will have to do without as he is likely to miss out on bringing his target to Merseyside.

Whilst Williams, who has been labelled an “incredible” player by his brother Inaki Williams, has attracted interest, it's clear to see from the above update that he feels his future lies with Ernesto Valverde's side, therefore, prising him away in the new year feels like a pretty much impossible task.