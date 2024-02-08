The importance of Liverpool's season went up a level or two when Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season after almost a decade in charge. Whilst those on the pitch attempt to end his tenure on the ultimate high, FSG have reportedly identified their top target, who has impressed Sky Sports pundit and former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Next Liverpool manager

Following in the footsteps of Klopp will undoubtedly be one of the toughest tasks in European football next season, handing those at Anfield with a crucial decision to make. Already, the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso have been mentioned as potential candidates, with all three possessing quality in their own right.

According to the latest reports though, Liverpool have made contact with Alonso and see the Bayer Leverkusen boss as their number one target. The Spaniard has impressed in Germany, taking Leverkusen to the summit of the Bundesliga and becoming only the second side in German football history to go 30 games unbeaten in all competitions.

With that said, it's no surprise that Robinson has been left impressed, telling Football Insider: “He should get the opportunity. Xabi Alonso has proved he is a quality manager. But for me, they’re huge shoes to fill.

"What Jurgen Klopp has done at Liverpool with the trophies he’s won is incredible. For the next man in, it’s a really difficult task. I wouldn’t want to be the next manager in, I’d want to be the one after him! The manager who replaces Klopp – it’s almost an impossible task.

“If you don’t pick up the baton and win trophies, it’ll be a problem. But the one after him – that’s the job you want because to follow someone of Klopp’s quality would be so hard.

“The way Klopp is held in such high regard by players and staff – for anyone to come in and even come close to that is going to take something crazy. But Alonso could be the man to carry on the mantle.”

"Quality" Alonso has earned Liverpool chance

A manager who has been moulded by the hands of Pep Guardiola, Rafael Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti throughout his career, it's no surprise that Alonso has paved the course to becoming a top manager. His record at Leverkusen speaks for itself, as he sets out to complete the task that not many have managed in modern-day Bundesliga history by beating Bayern Munich to the title.

Whilst it is still early days in his managerial career, Alonso's link as a Liverpool icon and his blistering tenure so far at Leverkusen makes him the ideal candidate to replace Klopp at the end of the season.