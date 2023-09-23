Liverpool are having more luck with injuries in comparison to last season, but one individual has suffered a setback in his fitness battle.

Who is injured for Liverpool currently?

Injuries are a huge part of football, and the Reds' 2022/23 season was hampered badly by having numerous players out of action for lengthy periods.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita were high-profile absentees too often, while in 2020/21 it was even worse, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all missing many months of action.

Thankfully, those injury woes have eased in general at the moment, with Thiago continuing to be out since the summer, but the majority of the squad fit and firing.

One player has now picked up another issue, however, during what is a tough time for him.

Which Liverpool player has had a fitness setback?

According to the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle, youngster Kaide Gordon is now out for another two weeks, as his nightmare with injuries continues:

"Liverpool teenage winger Kaide Gordon has suffered another injury setback having made his long-awaited return to action earlier this month. But his latest issue is not related to the pelvic problem linked to his physical growth that sidelined the youngster for more than 18 months.

"Gordon made his first competitive outing at any level since February 2022 when coming off the bench during the closing quarter of the under-21s' 4-1 Premier League 2 defeat at home to Middlesbrough on September 3. However, the winger - who only turns 19 next month - subsequently rolled his ankle and is now expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

"While the issue is not regarded as serious, it is particularly untimely with Gordon having just finally started to regain match sharpness after his lengthy time out."

This is a cruel setback for Gordon, even if his absence should only be short-term, with the 18-year-old going through a dreadful period through injury in the past 18 months or so.

Having burst onto the scene as a prodigiously gifted 16-year-old, becoming the second-youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history after scoring in the FA Cup in January 2022, the attacker has seen his progress stunted significantly through some awful luck.

While others such as Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak have been able to kick on, he has had to sit and watch his chances of becoming a genuine part of Jurgen Klopp's squad slowly evaporate, having been hailed as "great" by Van Dijk in the past.

Time is still clearly on Gordon's side given his age, but he needs to hit the ground running when he does make his return, with the squad depth in attack arguably at an all-time high at Anfield, with some world-class faces to choose between.

The hope is that the teenage Englishman is back on the pitch as soon as possible, though, potentially getting some minutes at youth level and then making the step up over time. A loan move in January could even be beneficial, allowing him more regular time on the pitch.