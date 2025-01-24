Liverpool are now keen on signing a "dominant" defender, with Arne Slot identifying the need for a new left-footed option at the back, according to a report.

Liverpool keen to strengthen in multiple positions

Given that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to leave at the end of the season as things stand, it is vital the Reds are proactive in the transfer market, and they have identified a range of targets in a number of positions.

With Trent to Real Madrid still very much on the cards, Joshua Kimmich is on the shortlist, and contact has been made with Bayern Munich to discuss a deal, while Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has been picked out as a potential Salah replacement.

Slot is not light on options at centre-back, although Ibrahima Konate has struggled with injuries this season, but the manager remains interested in bringing in more bodies in defence.

That is according to a report from Rousing The Kop, which has revealed Liverpool are great admirers of Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who has just put pen to paper on a new contract at the City Ground.

Although the centre-back has just signed a new deal, which puts Forest in a strong negotiating position, they would be willing to sanction his departure if they receive an £80m+ offer in the summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on the defender, who is likely to move to one of Europe's top clubs when he leaves the Tricky Trees, although Barca's financial troubles leave the path clear for Florentino Perez to compete with Liverpool.

With Slot keen on a left-footed defender, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Chelsea's Levi Colwill are also of interest, and club chiefs still believe that a deal for the former could be possible.

Murillo impressing at the City Ground

Forest have defied all expectations to push for the Champions League spots this season, and the Brazilian has played a key role in their successful campaign, averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.07 in the Premier League, amongst the highest in the squad.

The 22-year-old also impressed in his debut season in the Premier League last year, receiving high praise for his tackling and dribbling ability from scout Ben Mattinson.

That said, an asking price of over £80m is very high, considering the Forest star is still yet to prove himself at the top level over a sustained period of time. As such, Liverpool should try to negotiate a deal for a lower fee, particularly if Van Dijk commits to a new deal and there isn't a pressing need to sign a new centre-back.