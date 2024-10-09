As Liverpool begin to think about life after Mohamed Salah, they've reportedly been keeping tabs on one Premier League winger who's caught the eye of a number of clubs.

Liverpool transfer news

On the pitch, things couldn't be much better for Liverpool. The Reds sit top of the Premier League, having lost just once in seven games and conceded just two goals under new manager Arne Slot. Away from the action, however, concerns are beginning to set in over the contract situations of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As things stand, all three star men are set to leave the club as free agents at the end of the season, with fresh deals yet to be agreed. As reported by Fabrizio Romano via LFC Transfer Room, negotiations are ongoing, but a breakthrough that suits all parties is yet to be made when it comes to new contracts for all three players.

Whilst talks remain at an impasse, meanwhile, the Reds have seemingly turned their attention towards a reinforcement who could particularly ease any blow caused by Salah's potential exit.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are now monitoring Antoine Semenyo, who has caught their attention after an excellent start to the campaign under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. But that means that those at Anfield aren't the only ones interested, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also keeping tabs on the in-form winger ahead of 2025.

Earning a reported £50,000-a-week, Semenyo wouldn't exactly break Liverpool's wage bill and represents the type of move that the Reds have made so successful in the past, with the likes of Sadio Mane signing from similar positions before becoming a standout star.

"Insane" Semenyo can follow Mane path

With the Reds once again shopping on the South Coast, Semenyo may yet get the chance to follow a similar path to Mane, who rose to stardom at Southampton to attract the interest of Liverpool. Now an Anfield legend who won everything there is to win in English football, Mane remains one of the best transfers in Liverpool's extensive history.

Given how Semenyo has started the current campaign, there's every chance that he could burst into life on the goals front in similar fashion - the Bournemouth man has scored three goals in seven Premier League games to pick up where he left off in the last campaign. Dubbed an "insane carrier" by analyst Ben Mattinson last season, Semenyo is a player to watch.

When 2025 arrives and as Salah's contract situation remains unresolved, Liverpool may yet make their move for Semenyo in an early attempt to replace their legendary winger.