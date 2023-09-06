Highlights Liverpool are in the running to sign Kylian Mbappe, one of the best talents in football, with a market value of €180m.

Mbappe's contract expires in 2024, when there will be a huge race for his signature.

Mbappe has 217 goals and 98 assists in 263 appearances in Paris.

Liverpool are in the running to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe next year, and a fresh report has revealed the club’s stance on bringing him to the Premier League.

How valuable is Kylian Mbappe?

According to Transfermarkt, Mbappe’s current market value is €180m (£153m), and whilst that’s a huge amount of money for any player to be worth, he’s more than proved why he’s one of the best talents on the footballing stage during his 263 appearances since putting pen to paper at the Parc des Princes.

The France international’s contract is set to expire in June 2024 meaning that January will be the final time for Luis Enrique’s side to cash in should they not want to risk losing their prized asset for free, and having established himself as their overall best-performing player so far this season with a WhoScored match rating of 8.36, he won’t be short of potential suitors should he depart.

Back in July, The Mirror reported that Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke had opened talks regarding a loan swoop for the 24-year-old, with club chiefs getting encouragement that he’d want to join due to his mother, who is also his agent, Fayza Lamari, being a huge fan of the side at Anfield.

Are Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe?

According to French outlet L'Equipe (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are genuinely "firmly in contention" to sign Mbappe in 2024 when his contract expires, and whilst Real Madrid are also plotting a move, Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to be "strongly challenged" from Merseyside.

The Reds "cannot be discounted" from the race, especially if Mohamed Salah eventualy does seal a switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. However, it's worth noting that the Frenchman could demand a large signing-on fee, not to mention his huge wages as he currently pockets £1.1m-per-week (£57m-a-year). FSG "could not reach those heights", but they would be able to offer him a hefty salary if they were able to get the Egyptian King off their books.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored?

During his time at PSG, Mbappe has racked up an extraordinary 315 contributions (217 goals and 98 assists) in just 263 appearances, with this outstanding form having seen him labelled a “generational talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, so it would be a massive coup if he was ever to put pen to paper at Liverpool.

Sponsored by Nike, the striker also ranks in the 99th percentile for most attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area and has recorded a total of 13 shots so far this season which is more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting the fact his goalscoring exploits are not likely to slow down any time soon.

Mbappe, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline, is additionally one of the players who will most know what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured 35 senior pieces of silverware for both club and country, including individual accolades, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad who are already on Merseyside.