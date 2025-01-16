Liverpool are now ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign a Premier League star in the months ahead, a fresh report has revealed, with the star making Anfield his preferred destination.

Liverpool's Premier League lead cut

A 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground saw Liverpool lose ground in the Premier League title race, with Arsenal's north London derby win cutting their lead to four points at the top, though that could extend to seven points should they win the rearranged Merseyside derby next month.

Having already qualified for the next stage of the Champions League too, it is has been a monumentally successful first half a season in charge for Arne Slot, who has tasted defeat just twice across all competitions and whose side have scored the most goals in the Premier League while conceding just once in six Champions League games.

Despite this, there is longer term concern at the club with all of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold becoming free agents this summer as things stand and set to rob Liverpool of three of their key men should they not agree new deals.

They have already begun planning for the future in some areas, with Giorgi Mamardashvili being signed last summer to join the club in 2025 from Valencia, but there will need to be more additions across the frontline, in midfield and in defence in the windows ahead to rebuild what is becoming an increasingly ageing squad in places.

One area that Liverpool will undoubtedly need to bolster is left-back, where Andy Robertson is beginning to show his age and Kostas Tsimikas is offering litttle challenge to his place in the team on a weekly basis. Now, they have been handed a massive boost in their hunt for a replacement.

Liverpool in pole position to land Premier League defender

That is according to iNews, who report that Liverpool have moved into pole position to sign Hungarian defender Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The full-back, dubbed as a player with a "unique skillset" by former teammate Mathew Ryan, has caught the eye with a series of excellent performances for Andoni Iraola's high flying Cherries.

Milos Kerkez vs Andy Robertson in 24/25 Andy Robertson Milos Kerkez Goals/Assists 0 4 Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.25 2.62 Take on success 28.6% 40.9% Progressive carries per 90 2 2.57

It has sparked serious interest in him from across the Premier League, and the report claims that Liverpool have the advantage over their rivals, with Kerkez preferring the idea of an Anfield switch.

"Liverpool, City and United have already started to make contact with the player’s representatives, but it is understood the 21-year-old favours a move to Anfield over the Manchester clubs," the report reveals.

As for why, Liverpool have to look no further than their Sporting Director Richard Hughes, who was responsible for signing Kerkez for Bournemouth and who "is understood to play a major part in the Hungary international’s thinking".

So far, there have "been no concrete proposals", but it is added that "offers in the region of £50m is where they are understood to be willing to do business" having already signed Kerkez's long-term replacement this month despite the Hungarian still having three and a half years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal at the Vitality Stadium.