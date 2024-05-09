With the summer transfer window fast approaching and bringing with it a new era at Liverpool, the Reds are reportedly in pole position to get one over on Premier League rivals Manchester United and sign an eventual replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool transfer news

It's smart thinking by Michael Edwards to plan for the long-term and the eventual absence of Van Dijk. The Dutchman won't be an easy man to replace, whether that be replacing his leadership, stature or pure ability, but the defender himself confirmed that he isn't looking to leave Merseyside any time soon.

That said, at 32 years old, Van Dijk won't go on forever at the top of his game and the best case scenario for Liverpool would be to have a ready-made replacement lined up for when their captain does call time on an excellent spell at Anfield. And that's where Gonaclo Inacio could come in.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are now in pole position to sign Inacio from Sporting CP this season in a deal worth €60m (£52m) this summer. Despite competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United, it is Liverpool "in particular" who are expected to press ahead with negotiations.

The deal wouldn't be without its irony either, given that the Reds would be significantly weakening Ruben Amorim's Sporting side after very nearly landing the manager to replace Klopp. In the end, however, they turned their attention to Arne Slot, who could now become the next manager to benefit from Inacio's potential and current defensive prowess.

"Excellent" Inacio can succeed Van Dijk

There are not many defenders in world football who could replace Van Dijk at Liverpool, but Inacio is one of the rare few. The 22-year-old has won a lot of fans in Portugal and that's no shock given the numbers that he consistently produces to leave him up there with the very best that Europe has to offer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Goncalo Inacio Virgil van Dijk Progressive Carries 29 32 Progressive Passes 213 191 Tackles Won 32 22 Ball Recoveries 146 163

What's more, if Liverpool can land their Van Dijk heir for just over £50m, then it should be seen as one of, if not the bargain of the summer to get Slot's era started with a bang. Described as an "excellent central defender" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Inacio looks destined for the top, whether that comes through a move to Liverpool or elsewhere.

Reportedly in pole position, the Reds must take full advantage to get one over on Manchester United and land a potential game-changer this summer. Any concerns over Van Dijk's absence in the long-term would be significantly eased by Inacio's arrival, should the deal take place.