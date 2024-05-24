With the Jurgen Klopp era officially over, Liverpool have reportedly jumped ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign a long-term target who the legendary manager missed out on throughout his Anfield tenure.

Liverpool transfer news

It's an important summer for Liverpool, who must ensure that Arne Slot settles into his role quickly and is handed a squad capable of adapting to his system and philosophy.

With Michael Edwards back in a more important role than ever, however, the Reds should be at their ruthless best in the transfer market. The rumour mill has already started too, with the likes of Johan Bakayoko and Real Madrid's Rodrygo both linked with moves to Merseyside ahead of the summer window.

It may be neither of those who enter the Anfield doors though, with a deal to finally land a long-term target potentially on the cards. According to Marca, via Paisley Gates, Liverpool have leapfrogged Barcelona in the race to sign Dani Olmo this summer in a deal that would see the Reds trigger the attacking midfielder's £51m release clause.

They'll have to act fast, however, given that Olmo's release clause reportedly goes up after July 15, leaving those at Anfield paying a more premium price. With that said, it could be an interesting few weeks, with any deal set to move at a quick pace if Olmo's current clause is to be triggered. Having been linked with the Spain international since 2019, Liverpool could finally get their man to start the Slot era in the best way possible.

"Outstanding" Olmo can unleash Salah's best form again

With Mohamed Salah seemingly set to stay put at Liverpool for at least another season, Slot will be hoping to see the Egyptian back in full flight after his form dropped off at the end of this season in worrying fashion. A player of Olmo's creative calibre can help end any doubts over the winger's output though in a move that could make all the difference and make his reported £154k-a-week salary worth it.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Dani Olmo Mohamed Salah Starts 17 28 Goals 4 18 Assists 5 10 Key Passes Per 90 1.99 2.34

Given Salah's numbers in the creativity department too, Olmo's own goalscoring numbers would likely go up with a move to Liverpool this summer as well.

The subject of significant praise in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose said via the league's official website: "Dani Olmo is an outstanding footballer. It was a great performance by him and by the whole team too. The way he took the second goal was fantastic. The thing that impresses me even more though is how he drives the team on and helps the younger players."

Now, it is Liverpool who could finally see the Spaniard thrive in the Premier League after leapfrogging Barcelona in the race for his signature.