Fans online have loved the way Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted with delight after seeing his team still pressing late on with the win already in the bag.

What's the latest on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp?

While it's been a pretty testing season for the Reds so far – their position of eighth in the Premier League table is a testament to that – they've enjoyed a good recent spell.

Indeed, after coming back from 2-0 down to pick up a point against league leaders Arsenal last time out, Liverpool then travelled away to Leeds United on Monday night.

In what could have been a tricky fixture at Elland Road, Klopp and co simply blew away their opponents, winning the game 6-1.

Indeed, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring, with Mo Salah and Diogo Jota grabbing a brace each, before Darwin Nunez added the cherry on top with his late effort.

However, even with the game well and truly won, in the 92nd minute, Liverpool could be seen still pressing hard in typical Klopp style to try and win the ball back.

As seen in the Sky Sports footage above, the German 55-year-old is absolutely delighted with his players and can be seen on the touchline punching his hands in the air and mouthing "oh my god, oh my god" as four players swarm Leeds' Georginio Rutter before leaving him on the floor as Nunez races away with the ball.

It was vintage Klopp and after such a turbulent campaign, it seemed as though fans were just happy to see him look himself again in the dugout.

Indeed, supporters flocked to Twitter and offered some great reactions...

Some fans spoke about how it shows Liverpool might be back on their way to the top.