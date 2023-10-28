Liverpool are battling rivals Manchester United and Chelsea for the signing of an exciting young defender with "world-class" potential, according to a fresh transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

After a quiet period in the transfer market in recent years, the Reds made genuine inroads during the summer, completing a much-needed midfield rebuild. Dominik Szoboszlai has caught the eye the most out of the all the new signings, looking like an outstanding addition, but Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have all done their bit too.

With the midfield largely sorted, apart from a No.6 possibly being needed in the near future, Liverpool could now switch their focus to improving their defensive options and possibly looking like to bring in a top-quality long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, should the legendary attacker leave at the end of the season.

The Reds have been linked with a number of players in recent times, from Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala. While strong immediate options are important for Jurgen Klopp, it is also vital that they plan for the future, eyeing up some of Europe's best young talent.

Now, a new transfer claims suggests that Liverpool are planning to do exactly, as they tussle with some of their Premier League rivals for the services of a huge prospect.

Liverpool eyeing deal for Leny Yoro

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool want to sign young Lille defender Leny Yoro, but they aren't alone in expressing an interest in snapping him up - United are also thought to be in the mix to sign the 17-year-old, with Chelsea mentioned as potential suitors too.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded Yoro recently, hailing his long-term potential and saying: "Leny Yoro is a player with the highest percentage of defensive duels won in Ligue 1 this season so far according to Wyscout - 89,3%. Almost 8% more than the 2nd one Yunis Abdelhamid. 17 years of age. World-class material."

This sums up how highly he is already rated as a teenager, and Yoro's stats further show why this is the case, with 27 appearances already made for Lille's first team, 22 of which have come in Ligue 1 - he has scored twice and assisted once in that time.

Liverpool's 5 youngest debutants of all tine Age Jerome Sinclair 16 Years 0 Months 6 Days Harvey Elliott 16 Years 5 Months 21 Days Jack Robinson 16 Years 8 Months 8 Days James Norris 16 Years 8 Months 13 Days Kaide Gordon 16 Years 11 Months 16 Days

Centre-back is an area of the pitch that Liverpool will look at strengthening, considering Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both now 32 years of age, and Yoro is someone who could be viewed as a future leader at the heart of the defence, potentially alongside Ibrahima Konate.

It won't be easy for the Reds to beat the likes of United and Chelsea to the French teenager's signature, but the lure of playing under Klopp is an advantage that they will always have over others, and that could sway his thinking.