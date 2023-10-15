Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be backed in the transfer market by FSG to complete a money-spinning deal for one of Europe's most talented players, according to reports.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool's official club website, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has revealed which player he used to model his game on growing up, stating: "When I was young I looked up to the bigger players like Messi and Ronaldo. When I became older, like 17, 18, I was looking at video clips of Zinedine Zidane. If I have to choose a player it will be Zinedine Zidane."

The Netherlands midfielder also let the public know who his favourite former Liverpool player is, adding: "I’d go for Steven Gerrard. But also, I played with him at Bayern, Sadio Mane. I think I have a few."

One Liverpool transfer update on Montpellier attacker Mousa Tamari has claimed that the Reds have been keeping tabs on the Jordan international since before the summer transfer window. Reports state that the 26-year-old could be brought in as direct competition or as an understudy to Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah at Anfield; however, it remains to be seen whether any deal can come to fruition.

Cited by 90min, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander Arnold has been talking about his best position and has admitted that he isn't entirely sure where he is most efficient on the pitch. Alexander-Arnold stated:

"People are seeing potentially I'm more effective in the middle of the pitch. That's maybe the route going forward. But who knows? It's not my decision. I can only get played in the position I'm told to. But with the conversations I've had, particularly with the manager here [at England], playing centrally in the middle of the pitch is something we want to look at going forward."

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2023/24 key statistics Appearances - all competitions: 7 Goals - all competitions: 0 Assists - all competitions: 1 Sofascore match rating - Premier League: 6.83/10

FSG could be set to spend big following a new Liverpool transfer update on Leroy Sane, who according to The Mirror, has been made the Reds' number-one transfer target at Anfield amid uncertainty over Salah's future at Anfield due to heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool would be willing to shatter their record £80 million fee shelled out for Darwin Nunez in the summer of 2022 to bring the Bayern Munich winger back to the Premier League.

Sane has excelled so far this campaign for German giants Bayern Munich, netting seven goals across his opening 11 appearances in all competitions (Leroy Sane stats - Transfermarkt).

Labelled as "incredible" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola back in 2019, Sane has also recorded an average of 5.1 completed dribbles and 3.3 shots per game in the German top flight this term (Leroy Sane stats - WhoScored). With Salah potentially moving on for pastures new at some point in the near future, Sane could be an ideal replacement to replicate the Egypt international's explosivity in the final third, making this one to watch.