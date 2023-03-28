Journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed that club captain Jordan Henderson will remain at Liverpool until here retires.

What's the latest on Jordan Henderson and Liverpool?

The England midfielder has won essentially all he can under Jurgen Klopp. Indeed, the duo have lifted the Premier League, the Champions League, and numerous other trophies during their time at Anfield.

At 32 years of age now, however, it remains unclear how many years Henderson has left in him at the very top. He still has a contract that runs until 2025, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll see that out.

By the end of his current deal, he will be turning 35 that summer. So he may want to leave then, or even before that stage, to allow him a final few years at a new club to experience a different challenge.

However, while speaking about the player on his YouTube channel, Talbot insisted that Henderson will remain with Liverpool until he opts to retire.

The journalist explained (32:01): “Henderson won't go for a while man. Henderson is going to be at that Liverpool club until retirement because he's too much of a dressing-room presence.

"You know, the relationships he has there. And sometimes that's important. It's not just about your ability on the ball."

How long has Henderson been at Liverpool?

Klopp certainly has been a big fan of Henderson over the years. After all, the Englishman has played 292 games for his current manager – more than any other coach in his career.

And even this season, the 32-year-old has played 31 games across all competitions. However, he has started just 14 Premier League games which suggests the German may be ready to move on from over-relying upon his captain who currently earns £140,000 per week,

What's more, there has been plenty of talk about how Liverpool want to revamp their midfield in the summer with a couple of big names. For instance, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Gavi and Matheus Nunes have all popped up in the media as possible targets.

With that being the case, Henderson could soon see his minutes diminish further and so he could eventually feel as though he'd rather join somewhere else so he can see out his career on the pitch instead of on the bench.

However, Talbot seems to think he'll remain at Liverpool regardless and after so many good years with the club – having joined from Sunderland back in 2011 – any loyalty would be understandable.