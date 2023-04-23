Fans online have been left furious with Jordan Henderson after his instructions to Darwin Nunez seemed to cost Liverpool a goal.

What's the latest on Jordan Henderson, Darwin Nunez and Liverpool?

It's been an up-and-down sort of season for the Reds so far and with seven games left to play, they only have an outside shot at making the top four.

With that in mind, three points against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon was absolutely vital to Jurgen Klopp and co as they look to end their Premier League campaign on a high.

Thanks to a brace from Diogo Jota and a winner from Mo Salah, Liverpool managed to get across the line. The away side didn't make it easy, however, scoring two equalisers before the Reds eventually sealed the 3-2 win.

It seems Henderson didn't exactly help out his side during one key moment either – as captured by this footage shared on Twitter.

Indeed, with Liverpool 2-1 up, Forest have a corner and Nunez appears to be keeping an eye on Morgan Gibbs-White. However, £140k-per-week teammate Henderson then seems to tell the Uruguayan striker to push further up the field.

Consequently, Gibbs-White is left free just inside the Liverpool penalty box and when the corner finds him unmarked, it's too late for anyone to prevent his shot as his volley flies into the back of the next.

Upon reviewing the footage, it's safe to say fans were not at all impressed with Henderson's actions. Here are some of the strongest reactions on Twitter...

Some even want Henderson stripped of his captaincy and out of the club...