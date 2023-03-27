Journalist Jacque Talbot has reported that Jurgen Klopp isn't a fan of Paul Mitchell who has recently been linked as the next sporting director for Liverpool.

What's the latest on Paul Mitchell and Liverpool?

In November 2022, it was revealed that Julian Ward would be leaving his role as the Reds' sporting director at the end of the current season.

The news was said to have come as a bit of a surprise to the Anfield hierarchy who were disappointed by this key development with Ward only in the job for a year after replacing Michael Edwards.

As a result, Liverpool are on the lookout for a new figure to come in and take charge of the position and 41-year-old Mitchell has been tipped as an option after he recently announced he would be leaving his role as Monaco sporting director.

While speaking about all this on his YouTube channel, however, Talbot revealed that current Reds boss Klopp might not be so keen to see the executive arrive.

The journalist explained (14:28): “My guy was like, could you just find that out for us? Like is there any truth to Klopp not wanting Paul Mitchell, because we just heard it down there.

"I kind of thought, well I'll find out. And I just went to my guy and I was like: so Paul Mitchell... is it true at Liverpool, Klopp isn't a fan?

"And he goes, I've heard similar. I don't think he's a big fan of Paul Mitchell.”

Who is possible Liverpool sporting director Paul Mitchell?

If Jurgen Klopp really isn't a fan of Mitchell, it's hard to imagine the 41-year-old getting the job. After all, the German still has a contract that runs until 2026 and after winning so much, it's likely he'll have a big say in some of the important decisions behind the scenes.

However, Mitchell has a great reputation within the game and has drawn interest from the likes of Chelsea and while Manchester United in the past, so he must be doing something right.

What's more, he has good experience across Europe and in the Premier League too having worked with RB Leipzig as well as Tottenham Hotspur – where he is credited with helping bring in both Dele Alli and Heung-min Son.

All in all, it seems as though Mitchell could be a great sporting director for somebody, but if Klopp doesn't like him, then perhaps he'll end up elsewhere.