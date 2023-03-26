Journalist Jacque Talbot has tipped Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager at Liverpool amid the club's poor season.

What's the latest on Xabi Alonso and Liverpool?

It's safe to say things haven't really gone to plan for the Reds this term. Indeed, they currently sit sixth in the Premier League, seven points from the top four.

What's more, they were recently humiliated by Real Madrid in the Champions League, meaning they are now out of every cup competition.

With that in mind, some questions have been asked about Klopp and his future with the club and there is talk in the media that former Liverpool ace Alonso could be an ideal candidate to come in whenever the German leaves.

While talking about this on his YouTube channel, Talbot seemed to think the Spaniard would be a better fit than Steven Gerrard, who is currently out of work having been sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season.

He explained: "He's good because that's how you do it, he’s cut his teeth. I think he was at Sociedad, wasn’t he? He was like the [youth] manager at Real Madrid and he went to Sociedad, then he went to Bayer Leverkusen – he's done it properly.

"Rather than being like Frank Lampard: like Derby, then Chelsea! And then, you know, Steven Gerrard kind of similar. I know people are like, 'oh his Rangers phase', but apparently the Rangers stuff, that was all Michael Beale – he was like his second in command."

Would Alonso be a better manager for Liverpool than Gerrard?

The 41-year-old did indeed spend time with Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in Spain before arriving in Germany to become the senior Bayer Leverkusen coach.

And he's impressed in his current job, picking up an average of 1.79 points per game so far after 24 matches in charge. In comparison, Gerrard only managed 1.18 after 40 matches with Villa.

Klopp is at an impressive 2.05 per game after 419 matches in charge, which shows just how good he has been with Liverpool and whoever follows him will have a hard time living up to those standards.

And by the sounds of it, the German won't be leaving any time soon anyway. Indeed, he recently told the press: “I have too much responsibility and I want it and I want to sort it again.

“I am 100% committed. If we win I feel like I was part of it but if we lose I feel 100% responsible. I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility at the moment is and how I feel now and we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare the very positive future again.”

Still, his contract is up in 2026, so perhaps Alonso will be considered in the near future if his stock continues to rise.