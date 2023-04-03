BBC pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo after he tried to win a penalty on the weekend with a dive.

What's the latest of Cody Gakpo and Liverpool?

It was a big game for the Reds on Saturday lunchtime as they looked to salvage what is left of their disastrous Premier League season.

However, things did not go at all to plan for Jurgen Klopp and his players. Despite taking the lead through Mo Salah, Manchester City went on to thump their opponents 4-1. That defeat at the Etihad leaves Liverpool eight eighth in the league, 22 points behind Pep Guardiola and co.

And while talking about the game on BBC radio show 606, Sutton spoke about one moment in particular that really disappointed him.

Indeed, he explained (42:55): "The winner of this week's simulation game – the player of the award, which you don't want to win – Cody Gakpo.

"Come on, stop it. Dutch diver. That was one of the worst I've seen. Come on. He's better than that.”

How bad was the Cody Gakpo dive against Man City?

The incident happened when the 23-year-old raced into the box after a poor bit of play from Manuel Akanji. Gakpo took a bad touch himself, though, and threw himself to ground when Nathan Ake challenged for the ball.

It was clearly not a penalty and fans watching the game from home also noted the incident, blasting the player for his "pathetic dive" (via The Sun).

Gakpo is new to the Premier League having only joined from PSV in the winter transfer window – earning a wage of £120k-p/w– but will have to do better than he did on the weekend to win over any neutrals.

The Dutchman did at least do enough to spare himself from any major criticism from his manager with his overall performance. Indeed, when talking to the press after the game, Gakpo was one of four Liverpool players to be praised by Klopp for their efforts.

The German manager said: "We had around about four performances were OK the two midfielders, Hendo and Fab worked a lot tried to close gaps. Cody, especially in possession and Ali of course."

Still, Gakpo will likely think twice about hurling himself to ground so easily next time – or else he could soon pick up an unwanted reputation as one of the league's more theatrical players.