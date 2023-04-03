BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Liverpool won't be able to sign Jude Bellingham this summer in the aftermath of their humiliating loss this weekend.

What's the latest on Jude Bellingham and Liverpool?

It was a pretty woeful outing for the Reds on Saturday as they failed to do their ambitions for the remainder of the season any favours with a limp 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp and co may have opened the scoring thanks to Mo Salah but that was as good as it got for Liverpool as the home team fired in four without responce to pick up all three points.

The defeat served as a reminder of just how much work the Reds need to do in the next transfer market as they look to get back to their best. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has been touted as a long-term target but he wouldn't have been impressed if watching on.

What's more, when asked by co-host Robbie Savage if the Englishman was likely to join Liverpool in the summer, Sutton was pessimistic with his simple answer.

Indeed, he told BBC radio show 606 (50:30): “I don't think so."

How much will Bellingham cost?

While Liverpool were once viewed as favourites to land Bellingham, a recent report by The Athletic's David Ornstein has since suggested that this is no longer the case.

Indeed, while naming Manchester City and Real Madrid as possible destinations, he wrote: "It is regarded as increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in this summer’s transfer window."

As per a report in The Sun last January, teams will have to pay around £100m up front if they want to sign him this summer, while he wages could cost in the region of £300k-p/w plus a "hefty" signing bonus.

That sort of money could be a major issue for Liverpool who currently look unlikely to finish inside the Champions League places – sitting eight with 11 games to go – and so will take a financial hit if they can't reach the top four.

After the City defeat, Klopp seemed unhappy with many senior players, saying (via Sky Sports): "Four performances were okay, the two midfielders, Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and Fab [Fabinho], worked a lot, Cody [Gakpo] and Ali [Alisson] and that is very difficult."

With that in mind, the German will likely want some key transfers this summer but it feels as though Bellingham is becoming more unrealistic by the day.