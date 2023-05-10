Journalist Jacques Talbot has claimed that Liverpool will make at least five signings in the summer window in a major squad "overhaul".

What are the latest Liverpool transfer rumours?

While there is a chance that the Reds finish inside the Champions League at the end of the season, that's not guaranteed as they still sit fifth in the Premier League with just three games to go.

Even if they do squeeze into the top four, it's been a disappointing campaign by the club's recent lofty standards as it will end without any major silverware.

With that in mind, it's no shock that the Reds will be hoping to revitalise the team in the summer with a number of senior men potentially departing as their contracts expire, such as Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Arthur Melo (who is only on loan).

While talking about all this on his YouTube channel, Talbot claimed that as many as six players could come in, with a goalkeeper and a defender on that list.

Indeed, when asked how many signings he thinks Liverpool will make this summer, the journalist replied (26:00): "Five, I reckon five. Liverpool will do five signings, including a goalkeeper, a defender.

"Maybe even more, maybe even six. But that doesn't mean they're all going to be like £40m million pound signings or anything like that.

"But I reckon there will be a relatively sizable overhaul this summer."

Who is going to leave Liverpool?

It's interesting that Talbot specifically names a goalkeeper as one position to target, as Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has recently been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Brighton.

As for incomings, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister seems to be one name that keeps popping up in the media, while Football Insider claim that Liverpool are also considering making a possible move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Talbot also states a defender is on the club's list and Le Parisien report that Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio could be the next centre-back to arrive at Anfield.

It certainly seems as though the Reds are in for an extremely busy summer with a number of familiar faces set to leave and a collection of new stars to come in.

No doubt the club will have a better idea of just how much money they can spend when the season ends and it's known if they'll be playing in the Champions League next term.