Fans online have been left rather excited after hearing that Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez could soon be wearing the number nine shirt, suggesting it will help him find a new level next season.

What number will Darwin Nunez wear next season?

The Uruguayan striker arrived at Anfield with big expectations after sealing a club-record £85m move from Benfica. And right away, he was pitted against Manchester City's big summer signing, Erling Haaland.

For instance, ITV's coverage of the Community Shield noted that he "struck first blood in the battle of the summer super-signings" after he scored in the 3-1 win while the Norwegian didn't.

However, now we've reached the end of the season, it's safe to say Haaland had a much better debut campaign in England than his opposite number.

Indeed, the City star won the treble and scored 52 goals in all competitions, while Nunez scored only 15 times and didn't win anything else.

However, both men are relatively young and there is plenty more to see from the pair. With that in mind, the 23-year-old Liverpool ace will hope to improve next term - and one thing will be different right from the off.

Indeed, The Anfield Talk hinted online that Nunes will be taking the number nine shirt from the departing Roberto Firmino this summer.

It's safe to say a number of Liverpool supporters are already hyped for next season and they seem to think this new kit number could help their striker explode into life.

They took to Twitter to make their points. Here are the best reactions...

Some even think this means Nunez will now outshine Haaland.