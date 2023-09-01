Liverpool have rejected a "verbal bid worth more than £100m" from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah according to a report from David Ornstein.

What is the latest Mo Salah transfer news?

It's been an interesting summer for the Reds as they've had to deal with plenty of interest in their key players from the Saudi Pro League.

For instance, Fabinho was sold to Al-Ittihad for £40m earlier on in the window, while former club captain Jordan Henderson ended up reunited with Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq after completing a transfer for around £12m.

Evidently not content with that, the powers in the Middle East have now gone after the jewel in Liverpool's crown. Indeed, earlier this month, Ben Jacobs reported on Twitter that Al-Ittihad want to hand Salah a three-year deal with the promise of making him "one of the best-paid players" in the world.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

In a further update on the station, Ornstein has now reported on his Twitter that a "verbal bid" has been launched on deadline day, although it was knocked back by the Reds.

In full, he said: "Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad. Proposal made on amicable call to Mike Gordon last night.

He added that Liverpool view the whole situation "as case closed", but the Saudi Pro League "do not".

In a report for The Athletic, he elaborated more on the offer, writing: "The proposal, worth in excess of £100million plus substantial add-ons, was given no consideration and turned down immediately.

"It was an approach made on behalf of Al Ittihad during an amicable call to Liverpool director Mike Gordon on Thursday night.

"The Anfield club, however, reiterated the 31-year-old is not for sale and consider the case closed.

"That view is not shared by the Saudis, though, who are expected to maintain a strong interest."

What has Klopp said about Salah leaving?

Understandably, amid all the rumours, manager Jurgen Klopp was recently asked about what he felt about the idea of Salah leaving and it seems as though the club are pretty unified on where they all stand.

Indeed, he told the press: "If there is something coming up, well I don't think [there is], or I don't know, then I can think about that. But I said already, if there would be something [from Al-Ittihad] it would be a no."

And then when asked if he felt Salah was still committed to Liverpool, Klopp insisted he was, saying: "100 per cent."

To be fair, the club have no great need to offload the player and are in a strong negotiating position as Salah signed a new contract in July 2022 that ties him to the club until 2025.

As per, The Guardian, he will make £350,000 a week while his pay packet also includes a number of performance-related clauses. With that in mind, the 31-year-old may be content to stick around at Anfield despite the promise of an even bigger contract awaiting him in Saudi.

Despite all this, though, it feels as though Al-Ittihad are more than willing to test Liverpool's resolve in the final hours of the summer market and it will certainly be interesting to see if anyone at Anfield cracks or if they hold firm.