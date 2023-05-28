Presenter Ade Oladipo has claimed to be underwhelmed by the Liverpool transfer move for Alexis Mac Allister after initially being linked with Jude Bellingham.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Not that long ago, the Reds seemed to be the most likely destination for the Borrusia Dortmund midfielder. Indeed, as recently as March, Thierry Henry claimed a move to Anfield was what the player is hoping for.

He told CBS Sports: “You know like Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool. Everyone knows that, right?”

However, amid talk that Dortmund want around £135m plus add-ons to sell, Jurgen Klopp's target appeared out of reach and now Bellingham looks like he could be set to join Real Madrid instead.

As a consequence, Liverpool have turned their attention elsewhere and seem close to finalising a deal for Mac Allister from Brighton.

While talking about this development on the TalkSport YouTube channel, Oladipo outlined his disappointment with it all, even asking why Declan Rice couldn’t have been targeted as an alternative.

He explained (1:46): "I mean, I've seen Arsenal are going [for] Declan Rice. Why aren’t we competing with Arsenal for Declan Rice?

"We were [trying to sign] Jude Bellingham for five months and now you're telling me Mac Allister.

"And I'm supposed to get excited about Mac Allister when we were [after] Jude Bellingham for five months."

Why do Liverpool want to sign Mac Allister?

Seeing as it will supposedly cost anyone around £120m to sign Rice this summer, if Liverpool can't afford Bellingham than they probably can't afford the West Ham captain either.

But with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to leave, the Reds will have to spend decent money on a midfield rebuild this summer.

And Mac Allister looks to be a pretty exciting prospect. After all, he has enjoyed a brilliant season with Brighton – scoring 10 league goals and helping them secure Europa League football next term (just like Liverpool)

And while he might not quite have as big a reputation as Bellingham, he did manage to win the World Cup this summer with Argentina – which is something England couldn't manage in Qatar.

Mac Allister was key in that too. Indeed, he only missed out on one game in the whole tournament – which happened to be the only match his side lost and he also provided an assist in the final.

And so, while he might not be the high-profile Bellingham transfer many Liverpool fans wanted this summer, the 24-year-old isn't the worst option in the world – especially as a cheaper alternative.