Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Liverpool transfer target Alexis Mac Allister is not "pushing for a transfer" behind the scenes yet.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Brighton midfielder seems to be catching the eye of plenty of top Premier League clubs as the summer window approaches and a move looks likely for the World Cup winner.

After all, as well as the Reds, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Mac Allister over the past month or so.

Despite all these rumours, however, the Seagulls seem to be insisting that nothing is set in stone just yet. Indeed, journalist Andy Naylor recently revealed on Twitter: "Ignore the noise/reports re: Mac Allister and Liverpool. As things stand, there has been no contact between the clubs....and Brighton aren't expecting any."

And if the latest claims from Jones are accurate, it sounds as though the player is pretty calm about the situation right now and hasn't started rocking the Brighton boat just yet.

Indeed, while talking on the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, the insider explained (40:22): “Mac Allister is such a nice guy and he's not rocking the dressing room or anything like that, it's not like he's pushing for a transfer, things will happen themselves for him.

"Brighton, obviously like there's been new stories over the last 24 hours about the fact that there's no contact here. Brighton are not expecting anything right now.

“Look, they said pretty much the same thing about [Marc] Cucurella and like 24,48 hours later he was gone.

"No, there's no actual direct contact at this moment between the clubs. But Liverpool do like Mac Allister, there's intermediaries that are aware of all this and stuff is going on.”

Will Mac Allister join Liverpool?

Jones certainly makes a fair point about Marc Cucurella and his move to Chelsea. After all, on August 3 the club denied talk that a deal was complete, but the left-back was at Stamford Bridge just three days later having completed a £60m+ transfer.

With that in mind, things can change so quickly in football and there's no reason for Liverpool fans to panic just yet.

In fact, Mac Allister’s uncle Patricio Mac Allister, has even gone on the record explaining that talks won't be made until the Premier League season ends.

Indeed, he told Lorenzo Lepore (via Brighton Bubble): “We won't talk to other clubs until the end of the season, that's our position. He wants to reach Europe with Brighton and then he'll evaluate the best option for him.”

And so, it seems this deal has a little while to go before being sorted just yet but Liverpool might appreciate the fact that the £50k-p/w Brighton midfielder isn't sullying his reputation by pushing for a move at this moment in time.