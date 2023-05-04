Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool transfer target Alexis Mac Allister will agree to join a new club "very early" in the summer, potentially this month.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The bad news for Jurgen Klopp and co is that one of their most-desired options in the upcoming window suddenly looks to be off the market.

Indeed, according to reports, Jude Bellingham is on his way to La Liga with Real Madrid – as opposed to Anfield, as many had suspected.

And if the young Englishman won't be joining the Reds, they'll have to look for other midfielders. The good news is, Brighton star Mac Allister looks almost certain to leave in the near future with Liverpool ready to pounce.

While talking about the current situation on the Here We Go podcast, Romano explained that a deal could be done as soon as May or June with the Reds in talks with the player's representatives.

He said (12:44): “There is nothing advanced for Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool are there, Liverpool will speak to the player's side.

"When I mention the player's side, in this case it is his family because his family are taking care of the future of Alexis. They are going to speak to Liverpool about the project, Jurgen Klopp, what they want to do. There will be a conversation.

"My expectation again is for Mac Allister to leave Brighton 100 per cent in the summer. This is going to happen very early in the market. So not something for July, for August, but could be end of May maybe June, we will see. But Liverpool are there."

Will Alexis Mac Allister join Liverpool?

The only worrying thing for Liverpool is – just as there was for Bellingham – there will be plenty of competition for Mac Allister over the next few weeks.

Indeed, Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are just two sides who are also understood to be in the race for the Argentina World Cup winner.

The £50k-p/w Brighton midfielder has plenty of suitors for good reason too. After all, with ten goals in all competitions this term, he has more strikes to his name than any Liverpool midfielder – and also has more efforts than attackers Cody Gakpo, Luiz and Diego Jota have managed for Klopp.

Taking it all into account, it's not hard to see why he's a man in demand. It sounds as though his future could be decided pretty soon, so it will be interesting to see how this rumour develops over the coming weeks.