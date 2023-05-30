Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has suggested he could leave "soon" in a social media post amid some recent exit rumours.

What did Fabio Carvalho say on Instagram?

It's not been a great season for the Reds with key player Mohamed Salah admitting he was "totally devastated" to not finish inside the top four.

One of the most disappointed players in the squad, however, will likely be Carvalho who has struggled for regular game time in his debut season.

Indeed, after arriving from Fulham, the 20-year-old has seen just 340 minutes of action in the Premier League in total with only a handful of appearances in the cup competitions too.

With that being the case, he has recently been linked with a move away from Anfield with manager Jurgen Klopp even admitting as much.

The German recently told the press: “There’s a possibility that he will go on loan, we’ll see.

“This was not Fabio’s best year in his career but it might have been his most important. No player has impressed me more than Fabio. It is true. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations. It was okay in the beginning but didn’t work out (later in the season). His work ethic will give him a fantastic career."

Well, it seems Carvalho is set on a move as well as he dropped a big hint in the comments section of his recent Instagram post.

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga commented: "New home..."

To which, Carvalho simply replied: "Soon."

What's the latest Carvalho transfer news?

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have already fielded an offer from an unnamed club from abroad – though understood not to be his native Portugal – have seen an offer knocked back.

On top of that, there has also been interest from some Premier League clubs in taking him on a temporary basis next term.

Importantly, it seems the club have no interest in selling the £40k-p/w attacking midfielder – which is no great surprise after the praise given by Klopp.

Indeed, as well as though quotes mentioned earlier, the German coach also added: “He trained and got nothing (in terms of team selection). His reactions in a row, I never saw before.”

All in all, though, it looks as though Carvalho will be leaving on loan to a new club very soon where he will no doubt hope to get much more game time next season.