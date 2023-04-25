Journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed that Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham may not move this summer.

What's the latest on Jude Bellingham and Liverpool?

It's no secret that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the biggest talents in world football right now with a number of top clubs hoping to land him in the near future.

Indeed, alongside the Reds, the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City have been touted as possible destinations for Bellingham.

However, there has been plenty of noise recently in the media suggesting that Jurgen Klopp and co are actually out of the race.

Despite this, in what could be great news for Liverpool, Talbot has now claimed Bellingham may stay put for another year.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained: "The way I hear it is this: Liverpool have been linked to Bellingham a long time; he's always wanted to come.

"The sound is now that he will probably look to stay for another year. Dortmund want to offer him a contract extension – his one finishes in 2025 now – with a release clause of about £80m.

"So in effect, okay, they wouldn't be getting £150m – well, I don't think they'd be getting that anyway in the summer – but they'll get to keep their player for another year and then get the £80m the year after. It's similar to what they did with Haaland."

Will Bellingham stay at Dortmund this summer?

Seeing as Liverpool may well not be able to pursue Bellingham this summer for financial reasons, it could be great if the teenager stays a year.

After all, after next season, the Reds may have finished in the Champions League places once again and so will have more money in the transfer kitty.

What's more, it has been claimed that around £100m upfront will have to be paid – on top of wages in the region of £300k-p/w – to land the Englishman this summer. But if that figure drops to £80m, he will suddenly become a lot more affordable for Liverpool – especially with the potential financial boost of European football.

It's also important to remember that it's been reported that Bellingham wants to join Liverpool – as made clear by Talbot. And so, maybe he'd be happy to delay a year and wait in Germany for one more season, while the Reds sort themselves out a bit and raise the funds to pay that touted future £80m figure.